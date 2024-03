A fire dancer performing at Celebrating Pasifika Horowhenua 2024 at Levin Domain.

The Annual Celebrate Pasifika Day, held at Levin Domain, attracted hundreds of locals and people from further away for Pasifika food, dance and music. A big highlight, towards the end of the day was a performance by duo Swiss and Tree that got the young ones up and swinging, waving and singing.

The final act for the night were the Siva Afi Fire Warriors from Porirua who performed dance routines while holding sticks of fire. The Horowhenua Chronicle was there and took some photos.