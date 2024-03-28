Hurricanes Poua played Chiefs Manawa at Levin Domain in the opening game of Super Rugby Aupiki in 2023.

Hurricanes Poua played Chiefs Manawa at Levin Domain in the opening game of Super Rugby Aupiki in 2023.

The facilities and playing surface at Levin Domain are under the spotlight ahead of the Super Rugby Aupiki match between Hurricanes Poua and the Blues next weekend.

That’s because host union Horowhenua-Kāpiti gets its first chance to show off new clubrooms at the ground and a playing surface so well manicured it resembles a bowling green.

Hurricanes Poua players were excited about returning to Levin Domain again after having an “awesome vibe” from their game there last year, Hurricanes general manager of rugby Tony Philp said.

“The team are excited about returning to Horowhenua after receiving such a warm welcome and enthusiastic support last year. Levin Domain is a great venue, and we were all impressed with the quality of the ground which was second to none,” he said.

Levin Domain has gained kudos from visiting teams in recent seasons for the way the playing surface has presented. Photo / Dave Lintott

HKRU chief executive officer Corey Kennett said the match was the first chance to show off the new clubrooms at the ground, which had an official opening and dawn ceremony blessing just a few weeks ago.

“We are excited to again host Hurricanes Poua and can’t wait to show off our new clubrooms, a dream which was 15 years in the making,” he said, while also heaping praise on ground staff from Recreational Services for the way the playing surface would present.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union CEO Corey Kennett and Mayor Bernie Wanden at the opening of the new pavilion at Levin Domain a few weeks ago.

“They do a fantastic job,” he said.

“We were inundated with positive feedback following last year’s game.”

Kennett said a lot of people from out of town came along last year to watch the same two teams play what was the first Super Rugby Aupiki match at the ground.

“It would be great to welcome them back,” he said.

It gave young players living locally a rare chance to see top level rugby and the some of the best players in New Zealand in the flesh, especially given the growth of the women’s game in all divisions locally.

“We know we have some real talent in our community who could wear yellow and black one day. It would be awesome to see Levin Domain full of supporters once again,” he said.

Mayor Bernie Wanden, who was a handy second five-eight in his day, agreed with Kennett and said in tough economic times it can be hard for fans and young families to travel long distance to games.

“Having Hurricanes Poua here to inspire our young players means a lot. In these challenging economic times, we know that attending a game out of the district is out of reach to some people, so it’s great to have the teams come to us,” he said.

“We know we’ve got a great venue. We also know there are dedicated fans who travel around Aotearoa New Zealand to support their favourite teams, and we are equally as excited to welcome these super fans as they experience Horowhenua hospitality.”

More than 6000 people turned up at Levin Domain for a Super Rugby warm-up match early last season.

Mayor Wanden was doing his best to drum up support for the game. Levin Domain can host up to 6500 spectators, a capacity almost reached when Hurricanes played Crusaders in a Super Rugby warm-up match last year.

“I’m putting the call out to ‘Dominate the Domain’ to show both teams how excited we are to have them here,” he said.

“Let’s paint the town yellow and black.”

Townsfolk, schools and businesses were also encouraged to have a non-uniform day the Friday before the game and raise funds for Wellington-based non-profit organisation Life Flight, a charity that also serves the Horowhenua and partners with Hurricanes.

Businesses can show support by decorating shop fronts. Hurricanes flags, balloons and posters are available on request for free. Email commdev@horowhenua.govt.nz for a starter pack.

The Super Rugby Aupiki match between Hurricanes Poua and their Blues counterparts kicks of at 2.05pm at Levin Domain on Saturday, April 6.

The closest parking to Levin Domain is across the road at Levin Mall, while there is also an unrestricted, all-day carpark on the corner of Salisbury and Bath streets.



