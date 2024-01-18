Central Hinds' Natalie Dodd bats during the Dream11 Super Smash match against the Wellington Blaze at McLean Park on January 8. Photo / Photosport

The Central Hinds and Stags have headed to Dunedin with both teams in with an exciting chance to make this year’s top three finalists in the Dream11 Super Smash T20 national league.

Fresh off three consecutive wins - against the Otago Volts in Napier, then away against the Wellington Firebirds and leaders the Auckland Aces - the Stags’ 12 is unchanged with the team third on the men’s table.

Nothing is secure for the Stags just yet and tomorrow afternoon is their final match of the regular season, while some of their rivals have games in hand. But another win against the Volts would lift them to equal top points with the Aces.

The Hinds are flying high in their best T20 season in years, having bounced back from their shock tie in Wellington to beat the Auckland Hearts by 18 runs with a strong all-round performance in the Eden Park main stadium.

Top qualifier Wellington Blaze has already earned the sole direct entry spot in this year’s women’s Grand Final, but the Hinds would dearly love to host the two vs three Elimination Final and to do that they must keep Suzie Bates’ dangerous Otago Sparks at bay tomorrow.

If the Hinds win, it’s inked in. If the Sparks win, the uncertainty remains a little longer as to who’s in the top three, and where the elimination matches for both the men and women together will be played next Friday.

The Hinds have one change to their squad from the win in Auckland with uncapped Wairarapa teen Emma McLeod returning for Thamsyn Newton who is unavailable for the last round of the regular season.

Catch all the action live and free to air on TVNZ+ and Duke from 12.30pm (Hinds vs Sparks) and 4pm (Stags vs Volts) from the University of Otago Oval this Friday. Live scores are available at www.cdcricket.co.nz

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH

ROUND 10 • UNIVERSITY OF OTAGO OVAL, DUNEDIN

JANUARY 19, 2024

12.30pm • Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds

4pm • Otago Volts vs Central Stags





CENTRAL HINDS

Hannah Rowe — captain, Manawatū

Hollie Armitage — overseas player

Georgia Atkinson — Wairarapa

Ocean Bartlett — Wairarapa

Priyanaz Chatterji — (Nelson) overseas player

Flora Devonshire — Hawke’s Bay

Kate Gaging — wicketkeeper, Nelson

Claudia Green — Nelson

Mikaela Greig — Manawatū

Ashtuti Kumar — Manawatū

Emma McLeod — Wairarapa

Rosemary Mair — Hawke’s Bay

• Head Coach — Jacob Oram

• Assistant Coach — Deepak Joon





CENTRAL STAGS

Tom Bruce — captain, Taranaki

Dane Cleaver — vice-captain, wicketkeeper, Manawatū

Doug Bracewell — Hawke’s Bay

Jack Boyle — Hawke’s Bay

Will Clark — Hawke’s Bay

Curtis Heaphy — Manawatū

Joey Field — Hawke’s Bay

Jayden Lennox — Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz Patel — Hawke’s Bay

Angus Schaw — Hawke’s Bay

Bevan Small — Manawatū

Blair Tickner — Hawke’s Bay

• Head Coach — Ben F. Smith

• Assistant Coach — Glenn Pocknall





Contracted players unavailable for selection

Brett Randell - injury (chest)

Josh Clarkson - injury (shoulder)

Natalie Dodd - injury (back)

Kerry Tomlinson - Pacifica Cup, Aotearoa Māori captain

Thamsyn Newton - unavailable

Will Young - Black Caps vs Pakistan T20s