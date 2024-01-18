The Central Hinds and Stags have headed to Dunedin with both teams in with an exciting chance to make this year’s top three finalists in the Dream11 Super Smash T20 national league.
Fresh off three consecutive wins - against the Otago Volts in Napier, then away against the Wellington Firebirds and leaders the Auckland Aces - the Stags’ 12 is unchanged with the team third on the men’s table.
Nothing is secure for the Stags just yet and tomorrow afternoon is their final match of the regular season, while some of their rivals have games in hand. But another win against the Volts would lift them to equal top points with the Aces.
The Hinds are flying high in their best T20 season in years, having bounced back from their shock tie in Wellington to beat the Auckland Hearts by 18 runs with a strong all-round performance in the Eden Park main stadium.
Top qualifier Wellington Blaze has already earned the sole direct entry spot in this year’s women’s Grand Final, but the Hinds would dearly love to host the two vs three Elimination Final and to do that they must keep Suzie Bates’ dangerous Otago Sparks at bay tomorrow.
If the Hinds win, it’s inked in. If the Sparks win, the uncertainty remains a little longer as to who’s in the top three, and where the elimination matches for both the men and women together will be played next Friday.
The Hinds have one change to their squad from the win in Auckland with uncapped Wairarapa teen Emma McLeod returning for Thamsyn Newton who is unavailable for the last round of the regular season.
Catch all the action live and free to air on TVNZ+ and Duke from 12.30pm (Hinds vs Sparks) and 4pm (Stags vs Volts) from the University of Otago Oval this Friday. Live scores are available at www.cdcricket.co.nz
DREAM11 SUPER SMASH
ROUND 10 • UNIVERSITY OF OTAGO OVAL, DUNEDIN
JANUARY 19, 2024
12.30pm • Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds
4pm • Otago Volts vs Central Stags
CENTRAL HINDS
Hannah Rowe — captain, Manawatū
Hollie Armitage — overseas player
Georgia Atkinson — Wairarapa
Ocean Bartlett — Wairarapa
Priyanaz Chatterji — (Nelson) overseas player
Flora Devonshire — Hawke’s Bay
Kate Gaging — wicketkeeper, Nelson
Claudia Green — Nelson
Mikaela Greig — Manawatū
Ashtuti Kumar — Manawatū
Emma McLeod — Wairarapa
Rosemary Mair — Hawke’s Bay
• Head Coach — Jacob Oram
• Assistant Coach — Deepak Joon
CENTRAL STAGS
Tom Bruce — captain, Taranaki
Dane Cleaver — vice-captain, wicketkeeper, Manawatū
Doug Bracewell — Hawke’s Bay
Jack Boyle — Hawke’s Bay
Will Clark — Hawke’s Bay
Curtis Heaphy — Manawatū
Joey Field — Hawke’s Bay
Jayden Lennox — Hawke’s Bay
Ajaz Patel — Hawke’s Bay
Angus Schaw — Hawke’s Bay
Bevan Small — Manawatū
Blair Tickner — Hawke’s Bay
• Head Coach — Ben F. Smith
• Assistant Coach — Glenn Pocknall
Contracted players unavailable for selection
Brett Randell - injury (chest)
Josh Clarkson - injury (shoulder)
Natalie Dodd - injury (back)
Kerry Tomlinson - Pacifica Cup, Aotearoa Māori captain
Thamsyn Newton - unavailable
Will Young - Black Caps vs Pakistan T20s