Case Prebble and his aunty Emma Sawyer.

Case Prebble’s life was turned upside down when he lost his father to a drug overdose three years ago.

He was the one who found his father. It sent him on an emotional rollercoaster - sadness, hurt, frustration, self-doubt. He started to shut himself off.

“I was at rock bottom... I had a relationship break down. I was in a bad place and didn’t realise how bad I was. I had shame with it,” he said.

He said Steve Prebble was a good dad. It was no secret his father had his demons, but much of those troubles had stemmed from mental health issues he had as a youngster that had gone largely untreated.

“My father was a great Dad. He had his issues. He died of a drug overdose, but that doesn’t define him. He was a father and a brother and a kind-hearted man,” he said.

In time, Case, now 23, sought counselling himself to help deal with the loss.

“I had to become vulnerable and share it to help start to break the stigma around it,” he said.

He also found solace in exercise. Just moving his body helped with his mental wellbeing.

“I found it helped me to move forward,” he said.

“You can’t be a victim. As hard as that sounds, you use the tools you have got to move forward, or it will consume you.”

With time came the feeling of wanting to help anyone with similar issues.

Last year, he moved from Christchurch to Levin to live with his aunty Emma Sawyer, looking to make a fresh start. The loss of Steve had affected the whole family - he was a father, brother, son and uncle.

Together, they hatched a plan to raise money for I Am Hope, a charity raising money to help fund New Zealand’s mental health sector.

Steve Prebble and his aunty Emma Sawyer are doing 100 squats a day to raise money for the I Am Hope charity.

At the start of the year - three years to the day that he lost his father - they started “Squats for Hope”. They’re doing 100 squats every day for a year to raise money and awareness of I Am Hope.

They set a target of $20,000. So far, they have raised $2500. Every cent raised would go to I Am Hope.

“I think about young adults in similar situations without an aunty and uncle who are there to battle for themselves,” he said.

“It’s one thing talking about it, but it’s another thing to create solutions for people. I believe in exercise. It’s a way you can create positive change for your mental state.”

“And squats cost nothing,” they said.

Their motto was ‘do good things and good things happen’.

“If we can help one person access counselling that results in positive outcomes, then it makes a difference.”

Sawyer started out doing squats too, but a leg injury meant she was doing sit-ups instead for now. It wasn’t all about the squat. Even 100 star jumps count as exercise for anyone that can’t manage a squat.

Emma Sawyer, Alison Bramwell, Lisa Roiri and Case Prebble.

Meanwhile, through sharing their story, they have teamed up with friends who have spied a way to help.

Alison Bramwell and Lisa Roiri have offered to do the catering at a major dog show at Levin Showgrounds this weekend. They’ll man the kitchen and donate all proceeds to I Am Hope. On the menu is everything from an Angus beef and blue cheese pie to sushi, donuts, savouries, hot dogs and hot chips.

Case was about to embark on an overseas trip and planned to post videos of his squats at various locations. His journey could be followed on Instagram @squatsforhope, while people could donate money through a Givealittle page - search ‘squatsforhope’.

