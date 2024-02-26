SOS call for more volunteer cancer drivers in Horowhenua

Levin man John Whittaker donates his time as a volunteer driver for The Cancer Society, helping people to scheduled treatment appointments.

Another SOS has gone out for volunteer drivers in Horowhenua to help people get to hospital for vital cancer treatments.

Dealing with a cancer diagnosis can be hard enough without the worry of getting to hospital for treatment to fight the disease, which makes the job of volunteer drivers all the more important.

The Cancer Society currently has a pool of 20 drivers but ideally needs double that number. The service received minimal Government funding and the equation was simple - no volunteers, no service.

Horowhenua volunteer drivers provided transport to almost 1000 appointments a year. Drivers took on trips to suit and were reimbursed at a rate of 50 cents a kilometre, but it was up to each individual driver.

Cancer Society Manawatū volunteer coordinator Hayley Puketapu said having someone drive them to a scheduled appointment can be a huge comfort.

“We offer this service for people undergoing cancer treatment who are unable to drive, do not have their own transport, or do not have family, whānau or friends to take them,” she said.

“A cancer diagnosis is hard enough to deal with, let alone worrying about an ability to meet scheduled appointment.”

Puketapu praised anyone willing to help and volunteer as they gave the most precious gift of all - their time.

“It can be incredibly rewarding. You can see the difference it makes,” she said.

“It’s concerning to think what would happen without it. In the absence of regular or affordable public transport, some people can’t get to appointments and you know it’s the only way they might get there.”

The volunteer driving service is delivered by registered volunteer drivers who gift their time and use their own vehicles. Drivers undergo a recruitment process, which includes interviews, advanced driving assessments, police checks, orientation and ongoing training.

Levin man John Whittaker volunteers as a driver for The Cancer Society.

Volunteer drivers could work shifts to suit, even once a week or fortnight. They just need a road-worthy vehicle that is insured, and pass a police check.

The service had been operating for more than 20 years and stretched Horowhenua-wide, as far south as Te Horo. They picked up passengers from home and took them to a hospital or radiology appointment. Most trips are to Palmerston North Hospital, although some are to Wellington Hospital.

Drivers wait in the car. though some are willing sit with a patient in a hospital waiting room.

Puketapu said one possible reason volunteer numbers were low was the fact people were lengthening their working life and tending to retire much later, and their volunteer base was generally retirees.

The Cancer Society had made a plea last year for more drivers that met with a pleasing response, but already there was a need for more.

“We just need the help,” she said.

Levin man John Whittaker had been a volunteer driver for six years. Like most people, there were numerous family members who had been affected by cancer, including his mother and grandfather.

When he heard they were short of drivers he didn’t think twice about volunteering. Confidentially and trust is a very important part of the job

“To know you are helping others that really need that help is really rewarding in its own way and people are appreciative of that support,” he said.

“People come and go and the more hands make it easier for everybody else. All I can say is give it a try.”

The Cancer Society was also in need of volunteers to help with fundraising ventures, such as the upcoming Relay For Life in Palmerston North on March 23 and the annual Daffodil Day appeal on August 31.