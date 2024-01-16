Softball match draws crowd to Playford Park

Aaron Taiapa on the mound for Levin United.

Softball wound back the clock with a reunion match at Playford Park over the Christmas break that had a transtasman feel to it.

Due to a large amount of expatriate Horowhenua players in town from Australia, a match between local team Levin United and a composite Levin/Brisbane Giants team was organised.

Keanu Jennings looks to get a hit away against the pitching of Aaron Taiapa.

Former player Darryl Daly, who now lives in Brisbane, did much of the ground work to get the game off the ground. The match created interest amongst the softball community with a good crowd turning out.

A festival match celebrating Levin's softball history was held at Playford Park over the Christmas break.

“It was a great game. Softball was the winner. It has a massive history in Levin and we’re just trying to keep the game going and hopefully unearth the next Chubb Tangaroa or Katrina Nukunuku and inspire young people to take up the game we love,” he said.

Darryl Daly was pitching for the Brisbane/Levin Giants.

Softball had a huge following in Horowhenua in the 1970s and 1980s with bulging men’s, women’s and junior leagues resulting in many players achieving national honours during that era.

William Raston eyes a catch with Bumper Warren in the background.

While the sport’s popularity had certainly waned since those halcyon days, things were on the up. The Levin United club had both mens and womens teams competing in the Manawatu competition this season for the first time in 25 years, and has continued hosting games at Playford Park.

Lisa Roiri was one of many to enjoy the afternoon's softball action up close from the comfort of a chair.

The festival game saw a good crowd assemble behind the diamond, watching the action from deck chairs.

A decent crowd circled the diamond at Playford Park.

The Brisbane/Levin Giants team included a host of ex-Levin players on holiday from Brisbane. The team had entered a Queensland Masters softball tournament last year and won.

Supporters and players in the Brisbane Giants dug out.

The Brisbane Giants softball club was started by Levin man Lionel Tukapua in 2006. Tukapua, who passed away in 2008, had played his softball for the Shannon and Levin Kotoku clubs before moving to Australia.

“We are just trying to keep his legacy alive by playing softball once a year at the Queensland masters,” Daly said.

The Levin United dug out.

Daly said former Levin man and softballer Chris Putaka took the reigns and the club has continued to grow, with teams winning various tournaments and having young players make Queensland age grade teams.