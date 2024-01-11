Newly hatched chicks are always popular.

The annual AP&I Show is fast approaching. Come and see the award-winning Levin and Horowhenua Vets’ animal nursery tent at the showgrounds.

We will have all of your favourite animals, from baby chicks and pigs to Valais Blacknose sheep.

We will have heaps of fun, interactive activities to keep the kids occupied, and the event itself will be a must-stop over the weekend.

We’ve been coming along to the show for the last 30 years with the animal nursery. The animals are kindly loaned to us for the weekend from our lovely local clients, and a big highlight for us is seeing children interact with animals they may not usually get to see.

We will be located next to the sheep yards, which is not far from the entrance opposite the RJ’s Confectionery factory on Tiro Tiro Rd, Levin.

We’re looking forward to see you all there.

From the team at Levin and Horowhenua Vets.