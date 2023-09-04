Shannon youth hear Mr G’s message of hope

The young people of Shannon were involved in a new mural for the town.

Shannon might be a long way from the streets of New York, but the small rural Horowhenua township now shares something in common with the Big Apple.

Both settlements boast work by New Zealand artist Graeme Hoete, also known as “Mr G”, who counts giant walls featuring images of NBA basketball player Stephen Adams in Oklahoma, and the late pop artist Prince in Minneapolis, among his list of works.

Last week, Hoete and his wife Millie were in Shannon, population 1506, helping to paint the side of the local fish and ship shop. The shop wall had been prone to graffiti.

Hoete took time to engage with mana whenua Ngāti Whakatere to learn some of the old stories of the land. He then worked closely with rangatahi to extract themes of hope and inspiration, which were then represented in the art.

“I put all these ideas in a metaphorical pie and then just add my touch,” he said.

He asked rangatahi from Shannon what hope meant to them. The resulting mural was ultimately a message of tumanako, or hope. Tu: to stand. Mana: strength. Ko: to carry said strength into the future - “to stand strong in your identity”.

New Zealand artist Graeme Hoete in Shannon.

The mural also depicts local landscapes, activities like hunting and fishing, a sunrise, and references taniwha who are kaitiaki of the local awa.

“It’s all about revitalising the precious stories of this place so rangatahi have an understanding of who they are,” he said.

Hoete is from the Bay of Plenty and was born on Mōtītī Island. A passion for art led to a career as a graphic designer, and when he started painting commissioned works of dogs for clients, it gave him the income and impetus to pursue an art career fulltime.

He had done celebrity work for the likes of Ice-T and Coco Austin, painting their dog Spartacus. Following the death of Prince in 2016, he painted a mural in Sydney in his honour. He was invited to Minneapolis by the late singer’s brother to do another.

Artist Grame Hoete worked on the mural with Shannon youth.

Hoete has also been commissioned by New Zealand companies like Farmlands to do murals on shop buildings. His current work, funded by Te Puni Kōkiri, purposely targeted small communities like Shannon.

He and Millie enjoyed getting to know the people, their stories, and using that knowledge to extract themes of hope and inspiration.

“A lot of these stories can often be lost. Even people living in these towns can have no idea,” he said.

“And we make the young people, these tamariki, the priority of this kaupapa.”

It hasn’t always been plain sailing. Hoete freely shares his own experience with depression - he said he hit rock bottom nine years ago and was suicidal. As horrific as it was, the experience changed him, and he now has more empathy and compassion and an understanding of the “universal need of the human heart”.

He is reminded of his own struggle and it drives a lot of his work. While he had a taste of big stars and big-money art, those were not primary motivating factors for him.

“It’s not about that for me. It’s about sharing the thing that kept me alive and using art to communicate that message of hope and encourage others,” he said.

“Hope is beautiful and powerful. It can heal broken people and inspire dreams for the future.”

