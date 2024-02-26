Roadworks on SH1 between Levin and Foxton to install safety features next week. Photo / Andrew Warner

Roadworks on SH1 between Levin and Foxton to install safety features next week. Photo / Andrew Warner

A stretch of State Highway 1, at the southern entrance to Foxton, will be under stop/go traffic management between Sunday and Tuesday as crews make progress on the Levin to Foxton safety improvements project, Waka Kotahi/NZTA said.

The work will take place nightly from 6pm to 6am.

During the day, the site will be open to two lanes of traffic. A temporary speed limit of 30 km/h, which is already in place, will apply at all times.

Please keep to the temporary speed limit to keep workers and other road users safe, and plan for a potential delay through the site.

Crews currently working on the turnaround facility at the southern entry to Foxton are making good progress and expect to have the facility open for use towards the middle of the year.

The facility is designed to provide a safe place for road users to turn around once the flexible median barrier has been installed in the area.

A date for installation of the flexible median barrier is to be confirmed. We will provide more information on this, including what traffic management will be in place once this is available.

New turning facilities, flexible median and side barrier installation and a new roundabout will feature as part of the project.



