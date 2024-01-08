The new Whirokino Trestles with the old bridge in the background. Median barriers are being installed on both sides of the bridge.

Work began this week on safety improvements for the stretch of State Highway 1 between Levin and Foxton.

New turning facilities, flexible median and side barrier installation, and a new roundabout are part of the project.

It is a stretch of road known for risk.

Between 2018 and 2022, there were 122 crashes in which five people died and 20 were seriously injured.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) principal project manager Wayne Holcroft says the road will become much safer.

“These improvements will make this route safer for all road users and provide a vital connection to the new highway from Ōtaki to north of Levin, which is expected to be completed in 2029,” Holcroft says.

“Flexible median barrier we’ve recently installed south of Levin is already helping to improve safety. To date it has been hit five times. Each time it is hit a potential serious head-on crash is avoided.”

A blessing was held to the side of SH1 at Foxton in December to mark the start of stage one of construction.

The blessing was led by Hayden Turoa from the local hapū of Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga and supported by Dean Wilson from Muaūpoko Tribal Authority and Hohepa Isaac-Sharland from Rangitāne O Manawatū. There were also representatives from NZTA and contractor Downer.

The infrastructure improvements are being constructed in stages.

People driving SH1 will begin to see improvements between Foxton and Manawatū River Bridge (Whirokino), including a turnaround at the southern entrance to Foxton for people heading south and painted wide centre lines. Flexible median barrier will also be installed up to the existing median barrier at the bridge.

During construction, there will be temporary traffic management in place at various locations. Road users are advised to expect delays and drive to the conditions during the work.

As specific stages of the project get underway, NZTA will keep road users up to date with changes to traffic management, through traffic bulletins and on its interactive updated Journey Planner.