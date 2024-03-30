Sage duo to perform at Levin Folk Music Club

The duo Sage, Murray Kilpatrick and Sue Rose, are performing at Levin Folk Music Club on April 12.

The unmistakable sound of the mandolin will return to Levin Folk Music Club, with the announcement of Sage duo as guest performers at club night on Friday, April 12.

The duo consists of Sue Rose, a singer who sometimes also plays guitar and mandolin, and Murray Kilpatrick, also a singer who plays guitar, piano accordion and mandolin.

Sue and Murray have been singing and playing, an extremely eclectic range of songs for more than 20 years. Their range includes contemporary, Kiwi songs, jazzy tunes, blues, traditional and Latin genres.

Recently they have written a small number of songs together.

For Murray it is a short trip north from the Pukerua Bay Club, which he had been involved with for years.

The Pukerua Bay Club began in the 1960s, with various venues since, although club concerts had been held every month at his home for more than 25 years.

Levin Folk Music Club meets at the Scottish Society Hall on Bartholomew Rd twice a month: the second Friday of the month is a special guest performance, while the fourth Friday is a sing-around.

The cost is $7 for members, $12 for non-members and $3 for students. The evening begins with a blackboard of local performers. Supper will follow, with the guests appearing after supper.