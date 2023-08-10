Jack Tatu-Robertsson has been named halfback for the match against South Canterbury tomorrow in Waimate.

Jack Tatu-Robertsson has been named halfback for the match against South Canterbury tomorrow in Waimate.

If Horowhenua-Kapiti are to triumph in their opening Heartland match tomorrow, it will end a two-season unbeaten streak for their South Canterbury opposition.

Such is the size of the task at hand. South Canterbury have won the Heartland Championship for the past two seasons and have not dropped a game in the process.

It’s a baptism of fire for the 23-man Horowhenua-Kāpiti team for the Heartland competition opener, although they’re not travelling all the way to Waimate for the sausage rolls.

HK coach Aleni Feagaiga said his team would not be awed by the occasion or treating the game as anything but winnable.

“There’s no point in playing if you are just going to participate, at this level,” he said.

“They [South Canterbury] have been the standard. They have set the benchmark. But for us, it’s going to be about us, and what we bring to the table and the attitude that we show.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti coach Aleni Feagaiga.

“Attitude plays a big part. It has to. It’s not just about learning a few moves — what’s the old saying? A team of champions can be beaten by a champion team.”

“We’ve had a good week of preparation, there’s a good vibe in the camp. The challenge will be to keep each other honest and push each other to be better.”

Horowhenua-Kāpiti assistant coach Anthony Rehutai was able to identify potential loan players through his role in Wellington club rugby as coach of the Old Boys University Goats team. They were often players who might not be too far off Wellington selection.

Feagaiga said ideally, you might stick with home-grown talent, but the fact was every other province was filling its squad with the full complement of three loan players. Realistically, you had to be competitive. And he was pleased with the way newcomers Dale Sabbagh, Geordie Bean and Oliver Paotonu had slotted in.

The three loan players filled key positions on the field — first five-eighth, loosehead prop and centre.

First-five Sabbagh plays his rugby for the Paremata-Plimmerton team who were beaten finalists in the Jubilee Cup competition a few weeks ago, losing to Oriental Rongotai. Prop Bean played for the Old Boys Universities Club, while centre Paotonu played for Johnsonville.

Rahui outside back Leighton Ralph had to be classed as a Player of Origin and fills that slot, despite playing club rugby for Rahui this season. Ralph had just missed the cut-off date. Horowhenua-Kāpiti were carrying a squad of 33 and had a final hit-out at Playford Park last weekend beating Wellington Māori 39-24. While only 23 will board the plane, it was important to have a wider squad as backup in case of injuries, and to create competition for positions.

HK would again be captained by veteran lock Ryan Shelford, who will be playing his 110th match for his province. He is fourth on the all-time list for most games behind Paul Hirini (159), Robbie Puklowski (103) and Don Laursen (127). Vice-captain was loose forward Aaron Lahmert.

The only recent form reference is the Ranfurly Shield challenges both teams have had against Wellington in the past month, HK losing 68-7, while the South Canterbury challenge failed 67-21.

The Wellington and Horowhenua-Kapiti teams after the Ranfurly Shield match at Levin Domain.

In 2022, South Canterbury won all their games and scored 52 tries and a total of 368 points in the process. HK won four of their eight matches and finished sixth on the 12-team table, scoring 25 tries and a total of 218 points.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti squad:

1 Geordie Bean

2 Tutangiora Mafi

3 Poleka Itielu

4 Ryan Shelford

5 Kale Ericksson

6 Aaron Lahmert

7 Jake Quin

8 Callum Watts-Pointer

9 Jack Tatu-Robertsson

10 Dale Sabbagh

11 Willie Paia’aua

12 Regan Verney

13 Oliver Paotonu

14 Connor Paki

15 Malaki Masoe

16 David McErlean

17 Teraiti Donaghy

18 Henry Fonoti

19 Dallas Wiki

20 Treden Winterburn

21 Leighton Ralph

22 Deejay Hemopo

23 Siosiua Fotu

Coach: Aleni Feagaiga

Assistant coach: Anthony Rehutai





































- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.