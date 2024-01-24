Mayor Bernie Wanden with a little help cuts the ribbon to re-open the Foxton Pools.

Mayor Bernie Wanden with a little help cuts the ribbon to re-open the Foxton Pools.

Under sunny conditions the Foxton Pools reopened on Tuesday after Mayor Bernie Wanden, with a little help, cut the ribbon. Many people were on hand to witness the event, and go inside to enjoy a swim.

The revamped pool facilities include a new spa pool, new ventilation systems and reception area. The opening was accompanied by coffee and Ice cream trucks and a free sausage sizzle.

Mayor Wanden said, “There has been a lot of excitement and anticipation around the pool’s redevelopment. I would like to thank everyone that was involved with this project, from the members of this community especially those who shared their thoughts on how this site should be redeveloped, and the contractors Apollo who completed the work.

Seven-year-old cousins Henry Williams and Sophie Cottier enjoy a dip at the Foxton Pools reopening.

“The Foxton pools is a venue where the whole community can share and be really proud of, as it will set the scene for many happy memories for years to come.

“Not only will the community get to enjoy these facilities, they will have access to them all year round with longer opening hours,” Wanden said.

The new hours will be Monday-Friday 6am-7pm and the weekend hours remain the same, 8am-6pm.

Established in 1927, the Foxton pool opened then as an outdoor pool at Easton Park and closed in 2007. However, it was never demolished. In December of that year the new indoor Aquatic Centre opened at 61-63 Main St.

Entry fees:

Preschool $2.50

Children (15 and under) $3.50

Adult $5

Senior Citizen $3.50

Student or Beneficiary $4

Family (2 adults/3 children or 1 adult and 4 children) $15