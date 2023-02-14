Waiting for the Moutoa floodgates to open at 7pm on Tuesday, February 14. Photos / Darryl Butler

Horizons Regional Council emergency management staff are continuing to respond to the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle across the region today.

Horizons Regional Council regional group controller Craig Grant says the focus today is accessing welfare needs, lifelines and flood protection infrastructure.

“Welfare includes checking in on people and livestock, as we’re aware that there are a number of displaced people across the region and low-lying rural properties adjacent to rivers that have been impacted.

“We’ll be working with our city/district councils on this, as well as with addressing critical lifelines infrastructure needs such as roads, power, water and telecommunications. We’ll also be out assessing flood protection infrastructure to determine what areas may need repairs or maintenance.

The Manawatū River near Moutoa ion Tuesday night.

“Our thoughts are with people who are facing the reality of flood damage on their properties and we aim to have an update on sources of welfare assistance later today. We will be starting to think about recovery over the next few days as the initial response stage passes.

“Once again we ask people to stay out of and away from floodwaters. While they’re a novelty to some, they should be treated as contaminated and can sweep people away unexpectedly.”

Grant says there was more rain overnight than forecasted, highlighting how tricky this cyclone has been to predict.

“This morning people are likely to see some surface flooding around and rivers remain full,” he said.

“All our rivers have peaked and are dropping so although they are still high, they have coped with the extra rainfall we received overnight. Areas that we were keeping a close watch on such as Tangimoana, Te Arakura Rd near Feilding and Te Matai Rd near Palmerston North are no longer a concern as rivers recede.

“In terms of key infrastructure, the Kopane spillway stopped operating overnight as the Ōroua River dropped.

Water in front of the Moutoa floodgates at 8.5m on Tuesday night.

“The Moutoa floodgates are open and will remain so until at least tomorrow. A reminder that these floodgates don’t impact water levels upstream, they simply provide a shortcut for floodwaters to get to the sea in the lower reaches.

“Due to cellular telecommunication issues we lost connection to our monitoring sites in Tararua yesterday.

“A team is in the Tararua today to reconnect these sites, although a number of others on the east coast are still out of action. We’re working as quickly as we can to get the impacted sites back up and running, however, it’s challenging with the number of roads and bridges that are impassable.

“Finally, we are expecting some more scattered rain across the region today but we expect our systems to have enough capacity. However, we’re keeping an eye on the Matarawa and Kai Iwi systems in Whanganui, and Whangaehu and Turakina rivers as there is likely to be greater localised rainfall in those areas.

“We’ll provide another update later today as we get more information. In the meantime, please stay safe out their everyone.”

The Moutoa floodgates located between Foxton and Shannon are now open to relieve pressure on the bottom stem of the Manawatū River.

Debris floating down the Manawatu River after Cyclone Gabrielle passed through.

Horizons Regional Council regional group controller Ged Shirley says the floodgates divert water down a spillway that acts as a short cut to the sea.

“The bottom stem of the Manawatū River is windy and slows water down. As this happens the channel fills and risks significantly overtopping into adjacent properties.

“Diverting flood flows down the spillway reduces that risk but this doesn’t have any impact on water levels upstream. There’s a common misconception that opening the gates acts like a plug, draining upstream and dropping levels in the likes of Palmerston North and the Tararua District.

“We also can’t operate the gates until the river is within the operating range of 8.2 metres at Moutoa as there needs to be enough flow left to not deposit heaps of silt into the lower channel. So it’s a bit of a balancing act but the gates were opened at 10.40pm which was a bit later than we initially predicted.”

Mr Shirley says river levels in the Rangitīkei, Ōroua and Tararua District are all starting to peak and recede.

“The Rangitīkei River is reaching its peak at Tangimoana now and the water level is below the top of the stopbanks. We have staff on site monitoring the stopbanks on both sides of the river tonight so that if an overtopping occurs, we can inform Manawatū District Council as they would coordinate any necessary evacuations.

“Overall the Rangitīkei River is remaining within its active flood channel, meaning there is some water in low-lying land adjacent to the river. This is the same alongside the Ōroua and Manawatū, and there is water in the Taonui Basin as the Kopane spillway is operating.

Moutoa floodgates on February 14 at 7pm.

“There is still an orange rain warning in place for the Tararua District overnight and there may be some scattered showers in other parts of the region. While we don’t expect this rainfall to cause rivers to rise significantly, we will have staff in the ECC and on the ground overnight monitoring the situation.”

Mr Shirley says Horizons and city/district council emergency management staff have been working long hours last night, today and will continue to do so over the coming days.

“We understand that our communities can feel anxious when events like this happen and we’re working really hard to provide as much reassurance as we can. The situation is also constantly changing so we’re adjusting our response as required.

“Finally we’d like to remind people to stay away from the water once daylight comes, rivers will still be high and fast flowing. We don’t want people to fall into the water, injured by debris lying around or get swept away unexpectedly.

“At this stage we’ll provide our next update in the morning unless the situation changes.”

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24-hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via the website www.horizons.govt.nz.

Updates will also be posted to the Manawatū-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz. For road closures, delays, and warnings please see https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/manawatu-whanganui/

For sandbag and evacuation information please contact your local city or district council and stay tuned to your local radio stations for another option for Civil Defence updates.