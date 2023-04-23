Levin race mare Hinepara has been retired to stud.

The reigning Levin Horse of the Year, Hinepara, has been retired and will be mated at stud this spring.

Trainer Josh Shaw said the former Avondale Cup winner would be returned to the farm of her Hunterville breeder Christopher Grace QSM with a stud career beckoning.

“She retired sound and happy,” he said.

Hinepara won six races and was placed a further 10 times in 52 lifetime starts, her crowning achievement being the $120,000 Wallen Concreting Avondale Cup (2400 metres) in 2022, and a second placing in the corresponding race this year.

Levin Horse of the Year Hinepara has been retired.

The 8-year-old’s final outing was a meritorious sixth placing in the $500,000 Barfoot and Thompson Auckland Cup (3200m) last month.

Shaw said Hinepara had provided her group of owners K Beatson, L Beatson, E Taylor, V Baines and W Webb with plenty of thrills and a taste of the excitement that racing can provide.

Levin horse trainer Josh Shaw.

“I want to thank all the connections who have been a part in her and helped along the way,” he said.

Hinepara raced consistently from her debut in 2018 and earned $213,290 in prizemoney.

