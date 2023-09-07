Regional Council staff on strike for better pay and conditions

PSA delegates are encouraging members to use their time while striking to volunteer in the community.

PSA delegates are encouraging members to use their time while striking to volunteer in the community.

PSA members at Horizons Regional Council are on strike today for fair pay and conditions.

They will stop work from 12.30pm to 5pm today, and for a full day on Monday, September 11.

From Monday, September 4, to Friday, September 29, members will not work outside of, and more than, the ordinary hours of work. This includes a ban on working overtime, call-outs, authorised special events, and on duty as a duty officer.

“Our members are dedicated to serving their communities. They want pay and conditions that reflect their value and allow them to do their best possible work for their region”, said Dolly Larkins, organiser for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi (PSA).

PSA commenced bargaining on October 13. On July 25, the PSA and Horizons agreed to mediated bargaining.