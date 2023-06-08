The Ranfurly Shield makes a return to Levin Domain next month.

Horowhenua-Kapiti has taken a step forward on the road to a David versus Goliath challenge for the Ranfurly Shield.

A 41-man training squad was named for a muster at Playford Park last week as momentum builds towards the Ranfurly Shield challenge against holders Wellington at Levin Domain on July 12.

New head coach Aleni Feagaiga has initially named a completely home-grown squad.

There is no avoiding the fact the shield challenge is essentially a clash between professional and amateur rugby, but that in itself created a massive opportunity. The chance to represent your province in a Ranfurly Shield game on Levin Domain is huge - even if it means taking on the number one provincial side in New Zealand.

It will be just the second time in history that a Ranfurly Shield match has been played at the ground. It will be Horowhenua-Kapiti’s fifth Ranfurly challenge in the last 30 years, and 10th overall.

Feagaiga said it was an opportunity not lost on the players.

”It’s special. It’s a chance to be part of history, and potentially create history,” he said.

The last time a Ranfurly Shield game was played at Levin Domain, in 1993, it launched the career of one of the most talented first five-eighths in New Zealand rugby.

Carlos Spencer in action during the Lions v NZ Māori match at Waikato Stadium. Photo / Chris Skelton

Carlos Spencer, who was just 17 at the time, wrote himself a piece of Ranfurly Shield folklore by selling Auckland fullback Shane Howarth a dummy and scored under the posts. His Waiopehu College teammate Nopera Stewart also scored a try in the match.

The Auckland team that day was stacked with All Blacks. They duly won the game 80-17. But the Ranfurly Shield magic was there, and the enduring memory for hometown supporters would be the Spencer sidestep rather than the actual scoreline.

Scott Cameron.

HK had to wait until 2007 for their next shield challenge, losing 99-6 to North Harbour, while since then they had lost 85-0 to Waikato in 2013, and 50-16 to Hawke’s Bay in Napier in 2015.

The HK squad for the Ranfurly Shield has a good blend of youth and experience, with the likes of Scott Cameron, Dave McErlean, Aaron Lahmert, Willie Paia’aua and Ryan Shelford all stepping up again. Veteran lock Shelford, who brought up his 100th game last season, is a survivor from the Ranfurly Shield match against Waikato in 2013, and Hawke’s Bay in 2015.

An interesting inclusion into the wider squad was former Horowhenua strongman Stephen Burnell, who has joined prop Slade Salton in the front row for the Shannon club this season.

Slade Salton.

Burnell was a mentor for Salton in his foray into strongman competitions a few years ago, a growing sport where competitors test their strength in a variety of tasks, like pulling a truck or a tractor, or carrying a 135kg anvil as far as possible.

While both are still relative rookies in comparison to the likes McErlean and Cameron in the dark art of scrummaging, their inclusion adds excitement and a chance to take their game to the next level, as does the naming of all players new to the fold.

Feagaiga said there would be no club games held over the Matariki public holiday weekend, which gave his team a chance to come together early and focus solely on the midweek shield challenge, which falls on a Wednesday night.

Team manager Tom Zimmerman said the wider squad would later be reduced to 28-30 players in early July ahead of the shield game.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti training squad: Aaron Lahmert, Kolonio Koto, Scott Cameron, Seth Stewart, Siosiua Fotu, Taine Hata, Tyrone Parson (Waikanae), Alizay Roach, Hamish Buick, Jack Tatu-Robertson, Jake Quin, John Fuiaono, Kapumanawawhiti Broughton, Leon Ellison, Liam Tooman, Morehu Connor-Phillips Regan Verney, Tamakapua Cook, Teraiti Donaghy, Vaianu Donaghy (Rahui), Anthony Ackerman, Gavin Levave, Himiona Henare, Poleka Levave, Michael Pesimino, Willie Paia’aua (Levin College Old Boys), Connor Paki, David McErlean, Joe Bridger, Kale Eriksson, Mikaere Harvey (Foxton), Dallas Wiki, Deejay Hemopo, Josh Rauhihi, Slade Salton, Stephen Burnell, Treden Winterburn (Shannon), Malakai Masoe (Levin Wanderers), Ryan Shelford, Thomas Barnsley, Zac Lemana (Paraparaumu).

HOROWHENUA-KĀPITI RANFURLY SHIELD HISTORY

1914 v Taranaki at Hāwera, lost 3-14

1923 v Hawke’s Bay at Napier, lost 11-38

1927 (as Manawhenua) v Wairarapa at Carterton, won 18-16

1927 (as Manawhenua) v Taranaki at Palmerston North, won 9-3

1927 (as Manawhenua) v Wanganui at Palmerston North, won 25-6

1927 (as Manawhenua) v Canterbury at Palmerston North, lost 6-17

1928 (as Manawhenua v Wairarapa at Carterton, lost 10-31

1929 (as Manawhenua) v Wairarapa at Masterton, lost 16-37

1976 v Manawatū at Palmerston North, lost 16-36

1978 v Manawatū at Palmerston North, lost 14-42

1980 v Auckland at Auckland, lost 3-37

1986 v Auckland at Auckland, lost 17-80

1993 v Auckland at Levin Domain, lost 17-80

2007 v North Harbour at Albany, lost 6-99

2013 v Waikato at Morrinsville, lost 0-85

2015 v Hawke’s Bay at Napier, lost 16-50

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.