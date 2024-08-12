“He jumped everything well, he was relaxed in a good rhythm and it was close to a perfect performance. To see those two horses performing like that carrying topweights and as pretty short-priced favourites, it was right up there with one of my best days in racing.”

Oulaghan has been travelling to the Grand National Festival for more than 25 years and has made plenty of his own history in that time, winning nine Steeplechase and six Hurdle crowns, the most of any trainer.

“When we first started going there, there were a few more local horses going around and more races at the carnival. It’s hard to compare but they were quite hard to win back then, and maybe I didn’t have the horsepower that I have got now as well,” he said.

“There hasn’t been a great deal of change otherwise, other than the middle day not including jump races anymore, it’s one of the last jumping carnivals that has really stuck to their guns. It’s a shame to have lost the Wednesday, but even down to two days of jumping, if they can do that right and carry on, I can’t see why it can’t be a successful carnival in the years to come.”

Growing up in Woodville around horses, Oulaghan had followed his father into racing with the guidance of a couple of local legends, including the late Eric Ropiha.

“My father originally was a vet in Woodville, he used to do a lot of racehorses in the area and I followed him around a bit which got me into the racing side. I rode at pony club, went hunting and did a bit of show jumping and things like that, then the natural progression was starting off as an owner-trainer with Dad.

“We had a few horses together. It was either racing or farming for me. As a younger person, I was keen to go farming but one thing led to another and I got tied up with the horses and stuck to that.”

“When I started off, there was an old guy there called Ian Bradbury who trained a few nice jumpers and he learnt a bit off him.

“I was involved with Eric Ropiha as well, he had jumping horses too, so they were two that I picked up a few things from. I started getting a few outside horses and got a public licence.

“I was in Woodville until 1997 and had moderate success there, then I shifted over to Palmy and have been here ever since. As far as the jumping side goes, my first one or two winners were on the flat, but we always had jumpers in the stable. The first jumper I had was called Borrowdale, he was by a stallion called Acharacle who was owned by Peter Brosnan’s dad, Sam.”

Oulaghan said he’s always had a handy jumper all the way through.

“The flagbearer for me was Rand who raced in New Zealand and we took him overseas and he did pretty well there. I thought I wouldn’t find another like him, but these two horses [West Coast and Berry The Cash] are pretty close.

“I’ve focused on sticking to the basics, if you’ve got a sound horse and you can keep them sound, it’s just a matter of getting them fit and feeding them. Once they’re fit, they should be able to do the rest if they’ve got the heart and ability.”

Oulaghan has earned plenty of respect in the flat racing role with Group One wins courtesy of Shadows Cast and Who Shot Thebarman, while jumping has given several of his horses another avenue to succeed in their racing careers.

“When I started training, flat racing was pretty competitive in the Central Districts and there were plenty of numbers. I couldn’t attract the better flat horses at that time, so to stay in the game you get success where you can, which is what we did in the jumping,” Oulaghan said.

“Some of the flat horses we had weren’t quite up to scratch in that role, and the jumping side gave them another opportunity. We had a lot of horses win one or two jumping races which was good, but then there was the likes of Counter Punch, Yourtheman and these two now, who were just a cut above.”

Former top jumps jockey Tommy Hazlett has been a notable figure in Oulaghan’s career, combining for 22 wins, a figure being hunted down by Portia Matthews, who has progressed swiftly in the riding ranks since working under the Awapuni horseman.

“It’s always good to combine with people and achieve a common goal. It’s been good for those riders, but it’s also been good for me as a trainer,” Oulaghan said.

“In the earlier days, I helped Chris Allen and Jo Rathbone get going in the riding game, so it’s pretty satisfying to see them succeed. Now with Portia, it’s great to see her achieving what she has. Tommy was a pretty good rider when he started riding a bit for me. He came back from Australia and I felt his record there wasn’t as good as it could’ve been. When he got back here, he really hit his straps and went very well.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk