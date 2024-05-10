"Young people focused on learning the skills they need, like reading and writing, not on their phone," said Ōtaki MP Tim Costley.. Photo / 123 rf

OPINION

It’s been busy back in Parliament in the first two weeks of term two, as we work towards the budget at the end of May. As well as the cost of living, health and education remain top priorities for me and for our Government. I also hosted a delegation from Ukraine last week. First, here is a quick wrap on what we’ve been working on over the past week to help improve life in our region.

In health, as well as bringing back targets to lower wait times in emergency departments and for elective surgery, we have announced Pharmac’s biggest budget yet, almost $6.3 billion over four years. A huge amount of Pharmac’s funding wasn’t provided into the future by the last Labour Government, what some people call “fiscal cliffs”.

Having heard local stories, I’m aware that funding for pharmaceuticals can be life or death, or the difference between a life of pain and suffering or living freely. That is why it was a priority for our Government to find the additional $1.77b to ensure New Zealanders could access the medicines they need. We need to look after the elderly, sick and vulnerable in our region; better healthcare is vital to us and a top priority for me.

In education, I’ve been working my way around local schools and looking forward to visiting more over the next few weeks. Last week we announced six priorities to deliver a world-leading education system in NZ. The biggest one I’ve focused on over the last week is the move to structured literacy. This has been widely well received. It’s a move back to an approach that is supported by decades of research and works throughout the world. I’ve had first-hand experience with this and have seen the difference it makes.

Only 56 per cent of our Year 8 students (12-year-olds) are at the expected level for reading and writing. We want to get that up to 80 per cent by 2030. The teachers I’ve spoken with support this important change, and one principal I met last week was pleased with the $67 million of funding it came with to support schools and staff to transition.

Last week the cellphone ban in school began. I love this and am really proud of it. We want our young people focused on learning the skills they need, like reading and writing, not on their phones.

Next week I’m starting my Youth Advisory Panels, meeting with students in each of our local high schools. I’m really looking forward to hearing the perspectives of our younger leaders, and being able to share these in Parliament. There is also a pop-up meeting in Foxton on Thursday for anyone wishing to meet.

Tim Costley is MP for Ōtaki