Dr Glenn Colquhoun, receptionist Carey Merson, and nurse Michelle Murray of Horowhenua's Youth Health Centre.

Horowhenua’s Youth Health Services has found its feet. Having moved to Liverpool St with HLC it has taken two years to make its assigned, empty, space truly its own.

“We started with colourful paint,” said Dr Glenn Colquhoun. This week the artistic side of the clinic, its staff (after all Dr Glenn is a published poet) and clients, was revealed in the form of nine pou that had been created to reflect the spirit and work of the clinic.

Image 1 of 8 : An angel on the Ngā Anahera Pou, representing a key biochemical pathway in life on earth and representing protective forces drawn from the Pākehā world.

The pou range from the three angels on Ngā Anahera, to taniwha and turtles on Ngā Taniwha, which protect from bad things emanating from the Māori and Pākeha worlds. There is also Ko Uenuku, Ko Aroha, Te Rākau Pōurito and Ko te Tinana, the medicine pou which was made to look like a tapa cloth.

Other pou include Mātauranga, representing knowledge through a bookcase, and Manaakitanga, the light pou.

“Manaakitanga is my favourite,” said Dr Glenn. “I love coming in here in the morning, flicking the switch and watching it come to life.”

He said the clinic had been working on the pou for the past two years. Kaumatua Raymond who blessed them said it had been his privilege to be involved with the clinic for the past few years. “This is about wellness, the gift of opportunity and the brightness of the life ahead.”

Over the years, numerous people had been roped in to help the clinic do its work, which is helping vulnerable young people.

Paul from Aran Engineering had put some thought into how to attach the pou to the walls.

Meanwhile, a neighbour of Dr Glenn’s, who assisted with making the steel Manaakitanga pou – their Las Vegas pou – reality, said: “What you do here is so important for our community.”

That is why he came to the unveiling of the pou, somewhat reluctantly, and why he offered his services for free. Other people, such as an electrician, were happy to help, too.

Dr Jeff Brown, chief executive officer of Palmerston North Hospital, had gone out on a limb to get the clinic more hours in Levin, said Dr Glenn.

Dr Glenn and nurse Michelle had been at the clinic the longest and he said felt they were like old soldiers, not needing many words to know what needs doing.

Meanwhile, receptionist Carey is a hit with the kids. “Some come in just to see her and chat to her. They do not want to know either of us.”

The Aroha pou symbolises what is most important in life. “It is the key thing we want to celebrate. Love is really good medicine and very powerful if used in the right way,” said Dr Glenn.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said he knew what good the clinic does in the lives of young people. “You do much more than give medical advice. You, Glenn, may be standing here thanking everyone else, but you are the driving force, and someone you do not say no to.”

The clinic is holding a movie night fundraiser at Focal Point Cinema in Levin on July 2 at 6pm. Tickets cost $25 and are available from 06 368 0863, or michelle@yoss.org.nz. The film being screened is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which goes on release only days earlier.