Police are pleading for information following the recent death of Foxton man Dean Kahukiwa.

Police investigating the murder of Foxton man Dean Kahukiwa are seeking sightings of two vehicles seen on Reeve St on the night of the arson.

Police were alerted to an arson on Reeve St in Foxton, at 4.30am on Wednesday, September 27, and launched a homicide enquiry after Kahukiwa was found dead.

Police continue to analyse reports relating to the post-mortem and scene examinations, and are considering further forensic testing.

They are working to narrow down the time of death, and investigate what the link is between the murder and the arson.

Police have identified a dark-coloured Ford Ranger or similar and a dark-coloured sedan were on Reeve St at the time of the arson, and are seeking any sightings or CCTV footage of the vehicles early morning on Wednesday, September 27.

If you have any information that may assist police in their investigation, have CCTV footage around the time, or sighted the vehicles please contact police on 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 referencing file number 230927/1551.

Reports can also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.













