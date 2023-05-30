Levin couple Ken and Norma Swain on their wedding day in Wellington 70 years ago.

When Ken and Norma Swain walked down the church steps a married couple nearly 70 years ago, all the church bells in Wellington began to ring out.

They thought the bells were for them, but they soon found out they were actually to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. The day was made even more auspicious when news arrived that Sir Edmond Hillary and Tenzing Norgay had reached the summit of Everest.

But it was the newlyweds that were on top of the world. In front of family and friends, they wed at St Peter’s Church on June 6, 1953, at 11am.

They spent their wedding night at the Paekakariki Hotel. When they came down for breakfast in the morning they were met by a large group of sales representatives in the foyer, and began chatting.

Ken happened to mention they were on honeymoon. Norma was incredibly embarrassed that he had shared that information because “you didn’t talk about that kind of thing in those days”.

However, when Ken went to pay the hotel bill, they were told that the group of salesmen had all chipped in and paid the account for them.

The couple moved to Levin in 1955, when Ken was offered a position managing a factory that made upholstery for cars, which later became known as WA Mullins.

Norma said initially she didn’t want to move to Levin, but she would give it a one-month trial. After a week, she was more than happy to stay, and the town was richer for it.

Levin couple Ken and Norma Swain will celebrate 70 years of marriage next week.

As they were both civic-minded, they quickly became involved in their new community and familiar faces. Ken met people mostly through rugby and cricket, while Norma volunteered for a host of community organisations.

She was involved in Levin Red Shield Brownies and Guides for 17 years, was a swimming teacher, and was part of the children’s ministry with the Salvation Army. She was manager of the Salvation Army Thrift Shop for many years, and taught Timbrels at Levin School and took students out to perform concerts at various places.

Norma also worked as a dental assistant, a nurse aid at Kimberley Centre, a night nurse at Masonic Village, and was also head cook at Masonic Village and Te Whanau Rest Homes.

Ken was presented with a Horowhenua Civic Award for services to the community sport. He was a life member and patron of the Rugby Referees Association (13 first-class games) and was awarded the NZRFU Volunteer of the Year in 2008. He is also a life member of the Horowhenua Cricket Association.

He is the only surviving member of the Weraroa Senior A cricket team of 1956, having turned 90 earlier this week (Monday), and also an inductee to that club’s Hall of Fame.

Levin couple Ken and Norma Swain on their wedding day in Wellington 70 years ago.

The couple have five sons and two daughters, 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Their home always had an open-door policy and they had hosted many other foster children through their home over the years.

It was known for fresh baking, a warm welcome and a hot meal ready for anyone in need. They are both soldiers in the Levin Salvation Army and have given uncountable hours of volunteer work to the church and to the community as a whole.

The family will be celebrating with a gathering this weekend at the Levin Home for War Veterans, where the couple both now reside.

A platinum wedding anniversary is an accomplishment that will become increasingly more rare. In 2022, the median age at first marriage or civil union was 30.1 years for women and 31.1 years for men.

In 1971, when marriage rates peaked in New Zealand, the median age at first marriage was 20.8 years for women and 23.0 years for men.





- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.