Photo finish in Waitarere Forest Run

Tbaba Lui (left) finished narrowly ahead of Whana Gordon. Photo / Paul Williams

A cafe owner from Lower Hutt and a forestry worker from Wairarapa contributed to an epic finish of the Waitarere Forest Run at the weekend.

Tbaba Lui and Whana Gordon were never far apart during the 21.1km forest race. Lui set the pace and was in front for most of the race, while Gordon ran on his own steam and was never far behind.

Lower Hutt cafe owner Tbaba Lui, with Masterton logger Whana Gordon close behind. Photo / Andrew Turner, ATPHOTO

They both ran strongly to the line in the home straight and only a couple of lengths separated them at the winning post.

It was very nearly a dead heat as the electronic timing showed Lui was the winner in a time of 1:28:24, fractionally ahead of Gordon, whose beeper tripped off at 1:28:31.

Whana Gordon (centre) was never far from eventual winner Tbaba Lui (left) during the Waitarere Forest Run. Photo / Bryan Rawiri

Lui, 46, first picked up recreational running in 2016 and trains on his own after work. He owns and operates the Beforetime Express cafe in Lower Hutt, which closes on Sundays, allowing him to compete in events like the Waitarere Beach run.

He drank two cups of coffee on his way to the venue at the forest edge. Drenched in sweat, he headed straight for the water station after crossing the finish line.

Gordon, 50, a logger from Masterton, said he had a decent sleep after a long run the day before.

The former top boxer said he took to running after giving up smoking three years ago. He said he loved running for both its physical and mental health benefits.

“You are just so much healthier in so many ways,” he said.

“It’s not easy sometimes, but you’ve just got to get off the couch.”

Ali Wilson was the first female runner to cross the line in the half-marathon in 1:31:5, and in ninth place overall.

More than 1600 people competed in the Waitarere Forest Run at the weekend, some travelling from as far away as Australia.

Melbourne brothers Max and Harry Plumber. Photo / Paul Williams

Melbourne brothers Max and Harry Plumber were in town for a family get-together and entered the event along with grandparents, parents, aunties, uncles and cousins from New Zealand.

Their grandparents Neville and Christine Haigh both took part, while the youngest of the extended whānau, 5-month-old Meadow Williams-Crotty, was helped along by father Ben and dog Rou.

Ben Crotty crosses the finish line with daughter Meadow, aged 5 months, and dog Rou. Photo / Paul Williams

There was a 21.1km half-marathon, and 10km, 5km and 2km events. Runners in the 10km event got value for their entry fee, as the course actually measured 11.8km on the day.

Toby Davis was the first male home in that event in 43:43mins, while Waiopehu College student Courtney Fitzgibbon, from Waitarere Beach, was the first female home in 46:29, and sixth place overall.

Jacob Williams (under 16) was the first male home in the 5km event in 18:27, while Mia Thomson (under 12) was second in 21:55 and the first female home. Cooper Williams (under 12) won the 2km in 0:07:48, and Frankie Hartley (under 12) was the first girl home in a time of nine minutes flat and fifth overall.

The Waitarere Forest Run was first organised 27 years ago by Levin Joggers and Walkers as the Great Forest Marathon and quickly became arguably the biggest and most popular event on the Horowhenua sporting and social calendar.

For many years it was the only off-road marathon in the country.

But it almost became a victim of its own success. With an ageing volunteer committee, Levin Joggers and Walkers made impassioned pleas for new members over a long period, to no avail, and were forced to disband.

It had been a tough couple of years for the committee. The 2020 event had to be canned at the last minute due to Covid-19 after a large amount of organising. It had refunded all runners, and was left out of pocket.

Cousins Luke Garrett and Caitlin Haigh ran the 5km event. Photo / Paul Williams

So rather than let the event fold, as was likely, they passed the baton to a company with experience in event management.

Barefoot Sport NZ was staging a range of events over the wider Wellington region, including a Kāpiti half-marathon, trail-running events, the Xterra Series and the Wellington Triathlon series, as well as mountain bike events.

Event director Bengy Barsanti said he was keen to carry on the legacy created by Levin Joggers and Walkers and was only too happy to be part of the event’s resurrection.

Bengy Barsanti, of Barefoot Sport NZ, was the director of the weekend's event. Photo / Paul Williams

He was sympathetic to the challenges the committee had faced and credited them for staging so many memorable events.

“They had put love, sweat and tears into what was a great event for many years and that is one of the reasons we want to continue that legacy.”

Barsanti said the event would be back next year without doubt. “It’s a great venue.”

Some people used the occasion as an excuse for fancy dress. There was one entrant dressed as a dinosaur, while many workplace or social teams donned uniforms.

There were 1800 entries, but about 1600 took the start line. It was common for a small percentage of people to sign up and not make it on the day.

RESULTS:

Half-Marathon Results (21.1km):

1 Tbaba Liu 1:28:24, Male, 40-49

2 Whana Gordon 1:28:31, Male, 50-59

3 Hamish Johnson 1:29:40, Male, 40-49

4 Jonathan Graham 1:29:52 Male, 40-49

5 Luke Anderson 1:29:56, Male, 40-49

6 Tom Bland 1:30:41, Male, 40-49

7 Karl Kalders 1:30:57, Male, 40-49

8 Keith Poore 1:30:57, Male, 50-59

9 Ali Wilson 1:31:50, Female, 30-39

10 Mel Aitken 1:33:15, Female, 40-49

11 Denis Owen 1:33:29, Male, 30-39

12 Ben Dandy 1:33:37, Male, 40-49

13 Aaron Searle 1:33:56, Male, 40-49

14 Reece Pickering 1:34:41, Male, 50-59

15 Phil Calder 1:35:07, Male, 40-49

16 Jacob Taylor 1:35:25, Male, 40-49

17 Ben Carter 1:35:32, Male, 30-39

18 Craig Thomson 1:36:44, Male, 40-49

19 Joseph Chamberlain 1:37:09, Male, 20-29

20 Brendan David Quirke 1:37:13, Male, 40-49

21 Harry Barnes 1:38:07, Male, 30-39

22 Robert Marshall 1:38:08, Male, 30-39

23 Robert Shortcliffe 1:38:20, Male, 40-49

24 Leon Goodwin 1:38:35, Male, 50-59

25 Paul Fitzmaurice 1:38:58, Male, 50-59

10KM:

1 Toby Davis 0:43:43, Male, Under 20

2 Jack Gregory 0:43:50, Male, U16

3 Phil Knutson 0:44:54, Male, 40-49

4 Josh Cronin-Lampe 0:45:20, Male, 20-29

5 Mira Horak 0:46:26, Male, 30-39

6 Courtney Fitzgibbon 0:46:29, Female, Under 20

7 Matthew Frecklington 0:46:54, Male, 30-39

8 Cody Brobin 0:48:13, Male, 20-29

9 Peter Coxon 0:48:21, Male, 20-29

10 John Hartevelt 0:48:39, Male, 30-39

11 Dave Chandler 0:48:42, Male, 50-59

12 Aled Poole 0:49:03, Male, 30-39

13 Andy Burns 0:49:18, Male, 40-49

14 Logan Amey 0:49:24, Male, 20-29

15 Matthew Ineson 0:49:27, Male, 40-49

16 Marcelo Amaya 0:49:31, Male, 40-49

17 Tom Poole 0:49:50, Male, 30-39

18 Daniel Headifen 0:50:08, Male, 40-49

19 Amanda Wallis 0:50:13, Female, 30-39

20 Kate MacGregor 0:50:29, Female, 30-39

21 Pascale Bowie 0:50:44, Female, 20-29

22 Greg Dobson 0:51:33, Male, 40-49

23 Joanna Browne 0:51:45, Female, 40-49

24 Ethan JANSSON 0:52:06, Male, U16

25 Alastair Kennedy 0:52:06, Male, 20-29

5KM:

1 Jacob Williams 0:18:27, Male, U16

2 Mia Thomson 0:21:55, Female, Under 12

3 Will Browne 0:22:08, Male, U16

4 Leigh Harrington 0:22:13, Male, 40-49

5 Cole Gwerder 0:22:16, Male, U16

6 Brooke Martin 0:22:18, Female, Under 12

7 Emily Williams 0:22:20, Female, Under 12

8 Lucie Thomson 0:22:33, Female, Under 12

9 Scarlett Gregory 0:22:51, Female, Under 12

10 Jessica Brown 0:23:24, Female, Under 12

11 Jackson Brown 0:23:46, Male, Under 12

12 Finley Jansson 0:24:21, Male, U16

13 Pippa Holden 0:24:32, Female, Under 12

14 Todd Jacobs 0:24:36, Male, 20-29

15 Zoe Holden 0:24:38, Female, U16

16 Hayden Jacobs 0:24:56, Male, U16

17 Brett Garrett 0:25:16, Male, 30-39

18 Brittany Stratton 0:25:32, Female, 20-29

19 Cameron Graham 0:25:33, Male, 20-29

20 Amilee Flores 0:25:36, Female, U16

21 Hana Kerins 0:25:51, Female, Under 20

22 Joel Browne 0:25:54, Male, 40-49

23 Max Parr 0:25:57, Male, Under 12

24 Owen Flores 0:26:11, Male, Under 12

25 Vicki Williams 0:26:11, Female, 40-49

KIDS 2KM

1 Cooper Williams 0:07:48, Male, Under 12

2 Braxton Buglass-Devereux 0:07:57, Male, U16

3 Harry Waugh 0:08:55, Male, Under 12

4 Joshua Holden 0:08:59, Male, Under 12

5 Frankie Hartley 0:09:00, Female, Under 12

6 Adelaide Gordon 0:09:07, Female, U16

7 Isobel Grace 0:09:10, Female, Under 12

8 Luca Owen 0:09:23, Male, Under 12

9 Archie Grace 0:09:29, Male, Under 12

10 Ella Bond 0:09:37, Female, U16

11 Victoria Fraser 0:09:37, Female, U16

12 Sophia Parkes 0:09:48, Female, U16

13 Seule Rarua 0:10:02, Male, Under 12

14 Otto Skou 0:10:03, Male, Under 12

15 Ollie Alabaster 0:10:13, Male, Under 12

16 Julia Giergiczny 0:10:16, Female, Under 12

17 May Anderson 0:10:17, Female, Under 12

18 Elyse Tye 0:10:24, Female, Under 12

19 Jax Coles 0:10:24, Male, Under 12

20 Henry Maunsell 0:10:25, Male, Under 12

21 Lily Anderson 0:10:26, Female, U16

22 Rafferty Parr 0:10:36, Male, Under 12

23 Jack Thomson 0:10:43, Male, Under 12

24 Billie Banfield 0:10:47, Female, Under 12

25 Frank Skou 0:10:47, Male, Under 12



