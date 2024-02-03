Phoenix rising: Honda motorcross rider Van Dusschoten in good form

Levin's Phoenix Van Dusschoten (Honda) was one of several standout performers at Woodville on the weekend. Here he is on his way to winning the junior 14-16 years 250cc class on Saturday. Photo / Andy McGechan

Ohau motocross rider Phoenix Van Dusschoten is having a breakout season with a string of impressive results as he takes on stiffer competition.

The Honda-sponsored 15-year-old has come of age and is mixing it with men now, while also rising to the top in his peer division.

At the recent Honda New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville he won the junior 14-16 years 250cc class and followed it up with a sixth overall in the senior MX2 class the next day, aboard a Honda CRF 250cc.

“It was a great weekend. I won my junior class on Saturday, with three wins from three starts. I just decided to ride smooth and make no mistakes and I dominated,” he said, talking to BikesportNZ’s Andy McGechan.

Levin's Phoenix Van Dusschoten in action at Woodville. Photo / Andy McGechan

“I thought I’d ride the senior MX2 class on Sunday, just to see how I’d go against the men. I’m doing the senior nationals for the first time this year and I’ll race again in the MX2 class.

“The best I’d ever gone before was finishing second in the junior nationals, but I’m showing the best form of my career now.

“I’ve been putting in a lot of work, in the gym and road cycling. I have been putting in the hard yards with my trainer.”

He credited his improved riding and results to participating in a range of other sports activities that had contributed to an overall increase in fitness, such as mountain biking, road cycling and wakeboarding.

“Cycling helps. A big part of why I got into it is the long intensity fitness,” he said. A good base level of fitness helps with the endurance required to see out a motorcross race.

“There are races where you might never be left alone. You’re always battling with someone,” he said.

Levin's Phoenix Van Dusschoten takes centre stage on the podium after the Woodville win.

Phoenix began riding motorbikes at the age of 4. It was all about riding for fun in the early days, until he got the racing bug. He has been riding competitively for the last eight years.

The next big events on the horizon is Summer X at Whakatāne, while his goal was to win the nationals at Flipp MX Park at Himitangi in April.

“That’s the one I’m hoping to get the win on. I know the track really well. I’ve ridden there a bit,” he said.