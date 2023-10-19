Horowhenua's Business Hall of Fame has two new names: Charlie and Chrissy Pedersen.

Horowhenua businesses received a number of awards in this year’s Electra Business and Innovation awards such as those for retail, and innovation.

Horowhenua’s Business Hall of Fame has two new names on the roll of honour: Charlie and Chrissy Pedersen from Foxton. They were inducted by Mayor Bernie Wanden on Thursday during the Award Gala for the annual Electra Business and Innovation Awards.

Charlie trained as a special needs teacher, but early on ventured into timber and farming, and from 2005-2009 his passion for farming meant he became president of Federated Farmers. He helped facilitate a 65,000 signature petition, drove a tractor and led a cow up the steps to Parliament in protest against plans to tax animal emisions. He was also vice-president of the International Federation of Agricultural Producers.

Image 1 of 7 : Riwa Watawai from Art with Riwa received the Innovation Award at the Electra Business and Innovation Awards 2023. The award was sponsored by JB's.

Chrissy trained as a radiographer, operating the first MRI system in Palmerston North Hospital and her involvement with the PHO led to the setting up of the Himatangi clinic. Together they owned a number of farms, converting some from beef and sheep into dairy and even ventured into poultry.

Both are involved in local clubs and both were president of the Foxton Rotary Club, while Chrissy helped organise the lighting of the watertower. Charlie is president of te Waiora Trust. They have invested in local business. They restored the family homestead and a number of Foxton buildings, such as the old BNZ bank and turned the latter into a home.

The Manakau Market was Horowhenua’s Top Shop this year, while Taper Eatery took home a spot prize.

The Greenery was awarded the retail award, while CACI Clinic Levin received the award for emerging/new business. The small business award, sponored by NZME (Horowhenua Chronicle and Kāpiti News), went to Kāpiti interior designer Dress My Nest.

Foxton Beach’s Beauty and the Beach received a highly commended award, while Riwa Watawai from Art by Riwa took home the innovation award.



