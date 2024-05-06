Foxton right wing Hari Murphy makes a break down the touchline. Photo / Bruce Falloon

Paraparaumu beat Foxton 42-26 at Easton Park in sunny conditions on Saturday.

The game started at a quick tempo with each side trying to sort each other out. Paraparaumu slotted a penalty after five minutes of play, followed by another moments later.

Foxton managed to break out and score an unconverted try after 15 minutes of play, making the score 6-5 to the visitors.

Soon Paraparaumu started to show their dominance by scoring two quick tries, stretching their lead to 20-5.

Paraparaumu hooker Brad Reilly on the charge. Photo / Bruce Falloon

The locals bounced back with a try of their own, closing the score to 20-12, but then gave away a penalty with the score 23-12 at halftime.

Foxton coach Tom Zimmerman said: “We need to stay in this fight and we need to have a better attitude at scrum time. We’re doing good carries and are looking good with ball in hand. We’ve got the wind and sun at our backs now so let’s give it our all.”

Paraparaumu coach Johnny Saunders said:” We need to play to our strengths and keep an eye on our defence.”

Foxton replied after the break, scoring a converted try to close the gap on the scoreboard to 23-19. Paraparaumu never let up, scoring a quick try in response and stretching their lead further to 30-19.

Foxton flanker Jordan Dare wins a lineout. Photo / Bruce Falloon

Paraparaumu continued to dominate and scored two more tries to make the score 42-19 leaving Foxton a big gap to fill.

Foxton managed a late converted try but it was too little, too late, with Paraparaumu winning comfortably. The final score was 42-26.

The curtain-raiser was won by Paraparaumu B, beating Foxton B 52-31.