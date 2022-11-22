A signed jersey from the NZ women's sevens rugby team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics is up for auction.

A signed jersey from the NZ women's sevens rugby team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics is up for auction.

Ōtaki auction house Mowbray Collectibles is putting sports memorabilia under the hammer for the first time.

For more than 50 years the name Mowbray has been synonymous with stamp and coin auctions, but has now branched out with an online auction featuring 146 lots of various sporting items.

Lots of note include a signed NZ women’s sevens jersey from the 2016 Olympics, a gold medal from the 1950 Empire Games in Auckland, and a leather-bound notebook featuring the signatures of the 1928 All Blacks and Australian cricketers, among others.

Managing director and auctioneer John Mowbray said it felt like the auction had tapped into a rich vein of heritage right across multiple codes.

“To get almost 150 quality items on our first full auction venture in this space is unbelievable, but probably not surprising when you think of New Zealand as a sporting nation and the depth of passion people feel for their favourite sporting code,” he said.

“Add to that, the magnificent post-war spectacle that the 1950 Empire Games in Auckland is remembered as, and this country always punching above its weight at Olympic and Commonwealth Games, and we have a whole new pastime emerging involving heritage collectable items.”

A gold medal won by Kiwi rower William Carroll at the 1950 Empire Games in Auckland is up for grabs, as was a 1928 leather-bound autograph book containing signatures of 1928 All Blacks and Australian cricketers, and 1930 British Lions and iconic aviator Sir Charles Kingsford Smith.

A gold medal from the 1950 Empire Games won by rower William Carroll will go under the hammer.

Shooting items from the famous Ballinger family were on offer, as was a NZ Women’s Sevens jersey from the 2016 Rio Olympics, signed by the entire squad including Shakira Baker, Sarah Goss, Kelly Brazier, Ruby Tui and Portia Woodman.

There was real variety. An unused ticket from the Muhammad Ali versus Joe Frasier II boxing match in 1974 match was Lot 99.

Mowbray said the auction is enhanced by the items on offer from the collection of renowned international Olympic administrator the late Sir Tay Wilson.

“His long service to several Olympics included being Chef de Mission in Los Angeles in 1984 and five years as secretary-general of the New Zealand Olympic Committee. His collection of pins and medallions from iconic events is outstanding.”

A leather-bound autograph book signed by the 1928 All Blacks has an estimated worth of $1500.

The first sporting auction follows Mowbray Collectables’ successful sale earlier this year of 1905 All Black Alex MacDonald’s personal memorabilia collection to a domestic client for more than $140,000.

There are 146 lots in the online event which is being held on the evening of Tuesday, November 29. Online bidding is now open.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air























