Ōtaki Pottery Club gearing up for another show

The Otaki Pottery Club is holding another show in January.

The Otaki Pottery Club is holding another show in January.

The Ōtaki Pottery Club has opened artist registrations for the highly anticipated 2024 Festival of Pots and Garden Art, to be held from Friday, January 19 to Wednesday, January 24, attracting artists from all corners of New Zealand.

Artists of various disciplines, backgrounds and styles are expected to sign up to help transform the stunning Anam Cara Gardens into a celebration of artistic excellence and nature’s beauty.

Featured artists include: Amy Brennan, celebrated for her whimsical figurative pottery; Bruce Winter, back again this year by demand, renowned for his captivating mixed media sculptures; and Elisabeth Vullings, whose art masterfully blends painting, architecture and archaeology.

The festival features a curated interior exhibition and a spacious outdoor setting, providing artists with an opportunity to showcase their work. Skilled artists will give demonstrations, bringing clay to life through mesmerising live pottery-making demonstrations.

Anam Cara Gardens, a 10-acre English-style garden adorned with mature trees and shrubs, serves as the backdrop for this creative extravaganza. Artists interested in being part of this prestigious event can now register through our website at www.otakipotteryclub.org.

Don’t miss the chance to have your work seen by a diverse audience and connect with fellow artists from across New Zealand.

Important dates: Registration opens September 1, 2024, registration deadline is January 1, 2024. Festival dates: January 19-24, 2024. For more information, visit www.otakipotteryclub.org.