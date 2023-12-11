The Horowhenua Art Society has plenty of artworks available for the artswap: a few cans of food for a piece of original art.

The Horowhenua Art Society’s studio in Bath St has artworks for sale and not for money. Just drop off a couple of cans of food in exchange for original pieces of art and they are yours. This is a rare opportunity to pick up art for such a bargain, said society secretary Barbara Ward.

“The artists have produced some small and rather lovely pieces of artwork which would make wonderful gifts or even stocking fillers. It may be that you can’t find a suitable gift for a friend, relative or colleague, but perhaps a small painting or drawing might be the perfect present. There are landscapes, animals, buildings, abstracts and much more.

Art for Food this Christmas.

“The cans of food will be donated to the Levin Interchurch Foodbank and comes at a time when more people are struggling, and the pressure of Christmas is upon us all.”

Tomorrow (Saturday, December 16) is the last chance to come along and choose your piece of art. Cans must be in good condition and not out of date. You can come any time tomorrow from 10am to 3pm in the beautiful Thompson House Park at 119 Bath St, Levin)

Take the time to also look at the artwork on the walls (these are not for sale) that some of the children from the evening Children’s Class have produced.