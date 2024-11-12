Members of the Ōhau Hall committee are looking forward to next year's planned jubilee celebrations.

A community hall’s long history will be recorded in a special book.

The Ōhau community hall will have served the community for 125 years next year, with plans to celebrate the impressive milestone, said the Ōhau community hall committee president Diane Brown.

Brown said as well as the planned jubilee celebration, set for November 2025, a working committee has been set up to work on a book, recording as much of the hall’s history as possible.

“The book is not just for those attending the jubilee, but to remain for posterity so future generations appreciate the building blocks and personalities of the Ōhau community.”

Over the past 12 decades, the hall has served the community in a variety of ways, including serving as a schoolhouse for a short while. That was back in 1907, when the nearby Ōhau School was destroyed by fire. Classes were held in the hall until a new school building was completed in 1908.