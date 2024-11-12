Advertisement
Ōhau community hall’s history to be recorded in book for 125th jubilee

Horowhenua Chronicle
Members of the Ōhau Hall committee are looking forward to next year's planned jubilee celebrations.

A community hall’s long history will be recorded in a special book.

The Ōhau community hall will have served the community for 125 years next year, with plans to celebrate the impressive milestone, said the Ōhau community hall committee president Diane Brown.

Brown said as well as the planned jubilee celebration, set for November 2025, a working committee has been set up to work on a book, recording as much of the hall’s history as possible.

“The book is not just for those attending the jubilee, but to remain for posterity so future generations appreciate the building blocks and personalities of the Ōhau community.”

Over the past 12 decades, the hall has served the community in a variety of ways, including serving as a schoolhouse for a short while. That was back in 1907, when the nearby Ōhau School was destroyed by fire. Classes were held in the hall until a new school building was completed in 1908.

In 1942, the hall itself burnt down. A new building was built on the same site, opening in 1944.

The committee have already collected a considerable amount of information about the hall but know there is much more out there, said Brown.

“We’re asking people to send their stories and photos for us to include in the book.”

By doing so, they can avoid the hall’s history being lost, she said.

The hall also honours those who have served their country in times of war, said local historian and group member Tom Hayes.

He said the hall has Honour Rolls, listing locals who served in past world conflicts. While the rolls are being updated in preparation for the jubilee, he thinks some names might be missing, and encourages people to share the names of any family members they believe should be included.

“We’re aiming to make sure everyone whose name should be there, is there.”

Anyone who has a memory, story, photo or name to share can contact the committee via email: secretary@ohau-hall.org.nz.

