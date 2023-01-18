The intersection of Kimberley Rd and Arapaepae Rd on SH57, where the roadworks change to the northbound side of the road. Photo / Nikki Carroll

The intersection of Kimberley Rd and Arapaepae Rd on SH57, where the roadworks change to the northbound side of the road. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Enjoying the new speed limits of SH57? Going slower between Heatherlee East Rd and Kimberley Rd? Had a speeding ticket yet?

Waka Kotahi/NZTA’s solution to crashes appears to be a blanket speed reduction and in the end Horowhenua, after consultation, decided on lower speeds of sections of SH57 and SH1 despite indications that council nor public were in favour of any reduction in speed.

Nonetheless, a compromise has been reached, much to Horowhenua District Council’s satisfaction. NZTA’s emphasis on speed to improve safety is a sore point for many, including parliamentarians.

Driving through Horowhenua on a state highway could be hazardous to your health, if not your life, according to NZTA. In a December 16, 2022 press release Waka Kotahi/NZTA director regional relationships Linda Stewart said, “In the last five years 72 people have been killed or seriously injured in crashes on SH1 and SH57 in the area [Horowhenua], making it one of the most dangerous sections of road to drive.”

Claiming a reduction in speed will save lives, NZTA has restricted speeds through Horowhenua only on a few stretches of road, including the almost straight stretch of road between Heatherlee East and Kimberley roads on SH57, which includes the new roundabout on the intersection with Queen St East in Levin, and the bit of road in Shannon between Graham and Vance streets.

A review done in 2021 and 2022 established that speeds limit at the time “were not safe, or appropriate for the road and environment around it”.

Other efforts to reduce crashes include the installation of median and side barriers, widening centre lines and improving the road surface, she said.

“Speed determines whether anyone is killed, injured or walks away unharmed.”

Feedback from the council and community showed no one believed the scenario, though NZTA does not view it as such, and perhaps that is why only a few bits of roads, rather than all of it have seen an official reduction in the speed limit as NZTA proposed.

For example, in a ministerial briefing note, released to the Horowhenua Chronicle late last year by a third party, Linda Stewart advised the Minister of Transport Michael Wood, in preparation for his meeting with Horowhenua’s Mayor Bernie Wanden on roading issues, that local public consultation on proposed speed limits met with “mixed public sentiment”.

It also claimed the local council’s submission on SH57 called “for investment in infrastructure rather than a change in speed limits” and said the council’s submission regarding SH1 Ōtaki to Levin “specifically did not support the proposal ‘in its entirety’ and raised a number of issues, including on infrastructure”.

The council’s own submission dated October 1, 2021 (obtained by a third party on the Official Information Act and submitted to the Chronicle recently), was rather blunter.

A roundabout is being constructed on SH57 at the intersection with Queen St.

“The Horowhenua District Council (Council) opposes WKNZTA’s proposal for a blanket reduction of SH57 speed limits between Levin and Shannon. Council also opposes the conversion of passing lanes into slow-vehicle lanes. Hundreds of thousands of journeys per annum are made along SH57 at the current speed limits without any incident.

“People rely on SH57 to offer the highest level of service to meet their needs for efficiency, travel time reliability and safety. Council does not agree that an area-wide reduction in speed limits will achieve that, nor does council agree it is supported by the community at large.”

Instead, it said that the real issue is “years of underinvestment” and that a “speed limit reduction is not a “fair replacement for a programme of targeted safety improvements”.

It wrote that HDC “implored NZTA to accelerate the construction of safety improvements. There are much wider growth, economic and commercial factors that must be considered in parallel with safety.

“Council is concerned a partisan approach to speed limits will penalise and frustrate the vast majority of people who seek a better solution.”

HDC wrote in its submission that it does not agree with NZTA’s assessment that public feedback meant support for an area-wide speed reduction. An assertion that “does not sit well with council”.

“Those conversations were focused on the section of SH57 adjacent to council’s Taraika housing development and several other nearby high-risk areas. Council does not consider the community has been given an opportunity to compare and contrast other options for improving safety between Levin and Shannon. The council questions the integrity and authenticity of this current consultation process.

“Furthermore, WKNZTA’s information sheet states that ‘most of the community supported speed reduction on some level or for parts of SH57′. That is in contrast with the conversations council is hearing from the community.

“Those conversations reveal people want the known black spots dealt with. People want to retain the current speed limit and passing lanes and want WKNZTA to target demonstrable, site-specific improvements at identified high-risk locations.

Statistics show that a significant proportion of incidents on state highways in Horowhenua are at intersections with local roads, HDC’s submission said.

“WKNZTA is also aware there is a high frequency of access points to farms and market gardens and slow speed agricultural vehicles that can frustrate and encourage drivers into illicit dangerous manoeuvres.

“That will occur regardless of the speed limit. So rather than lower the speed limit, council would like to see WKNZTA implement a significant programme of online intersection, corner and curve improvements as the priority. Council would fully support a strategy which accelerates the delivery of these mitigations.”

HDC’s land transport manager James Wallace said Horowhenua District Council is now happy with the compromises, reached after robust talks with NZTA.

“Following our submission (from October 2021) on the SH57 speed review between Levin and Shannon, Waka Kotahi NZTA came to meet with us and discuss our concerns and work to find a solution. After a robust discussion between both parties, WKNZTA did end up revising their proposed speed limit changes on this section.

“Overall we were quite happy with how Waka Kotahi listened to our concerns and reached a compromise that we feel adequately addresses safety concerns on this section of road, while also not putting unreasonable speed restrictions in place.

“We’re also pleased to see that Waka Kotahi have been investing in physical safety improvements to the state highway network across our region, such as the recently completed Queen St / SH57 roundabout.

“While we had concerns that Waka Kotahi were substituting harsher speed limits in place of physical improvements to their network, we are happy to see that this has not been the case in the time since we made this submission.”

Ōtaki MP Terisa Ngobi did not respond to our request for comment. While the council focused on NZTA policies, many politicians saw this as a chance to lay the blame squarely at the feet of the Labour Government, saying they would have acted differently. Of course, we are now in an election year.

For example, National Party candidate for the Ōtaki electorate in the upcoming parliamentary elections Tim Costley said, “National opposes blanket speed reductions across New Zealand. Labour have already slowed our community, our productivity and our economy enough; we need safe and efficient roads, not slower roads.

“The answer is to continue building the network of new Expressways that National started in 2009. Transmission Gully, the Kāpiti Expressway and the new Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway were all designed, funded and built by National.

“If Labour hadn’t cancelled it in 2018, the Expressway to Levin (Ō2NL) would already be under construction. Labour have cancelled and delayed for too long; we need a National Government who can deliver better, safer roads for our region.

“The Ō2NL Expressway should have started years ago, and all we’ve seen so far are delays and a lack of effort to change that.

“I drive this road to work and back every single day. I know every single corner and every single problem. I’ve been stuck behind too many tragic crashes, caused by a lack of investment over the last five years in new safer roads.

“Only building the new expressway, and starting today, will fix this. I’ve spoken with contractors and Waka Kotahi, and I know this could have started much earlier. As MP, I would be working hard to deliver a new safe expressway for Horowhenua.

“We need a change at every level, and that is why I’m standing for National and for all of Horowhenua this election.”

Act’s Transport spokesman Simon Court also chipped in, and said, “Lowering speed limits causes immense frustration for motorists and reduces productivity. Rather than look at opportunities to improve the efficiency of the road network, Labour is slowing the movement of freight and people.

“Act supports moves to lower the road toll – but that comes from better roading infrastructure, not slowing people down, causing frustration and putting further restrictions on businesses who have quite frankly put up with enough under this Government.

“Increasing the level of private sector funding will inject much-needed discipline into decision-making while allowing the Government to maintain prudent levels of public debt, " he said.

He seems to think there is much appetite in the private sector towards investing in infrastructure.

“Between 2007 and 2017, more than NZ$300 billion was raised by funds globally to invest in infrastructure. Most of that capital was raised from insurance companies, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds (including our own New Zealand Super Fund) looking for long-term investments with reasonable returns.”