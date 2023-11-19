NZ Post driver Hayden Marshall.

Courier drivers are starting to notice the Christmas rush with deliveries increasing significantly in the last week.

In the last three weeks Horowhenua parcels had averaged almost 40,000 each week, and it was only expected to get more busy the coming weeks as Black Friday Sale items starts to be distributed.

It was the first Christmas delivering parcels for Levin driver Hayden Marshall, who started in the job in June this year.

Hayden Marshall.

Marshall said he loved the job after 26 years in the banking sector.

“It’s all customer service, which I love. It’s something I always wanted to do and generally you are handing customers presents so they are pretty happy to see you,” he said.

“They smile and say thank you.”

Marshall said the job was keeping him fit. He was on the go from 5am till 5pm.

Last year NZ Post delivered more than 18 million parcels nationwide in the lead up to Christmas Day and were expecting this year to be just as busy.

Deadlines for getting presents sent overseas in time for Christmas were approaching, too.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.