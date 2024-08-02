Advertisement
Niwa outlook: Cold snaps expected for Levin in early August

Alyssa Smith
By
2 mins to read
The view from atop the Clock Tower on Oxford Street in Levin, looking south.

Levin residents are in for a bout of cold weather, according to Niwa’s August - October seasonal outlook.

The report states that a cold snap, along with likely frosts, is expected for early August in the Central North Island region, which includes Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Horowhenua and greater Wellington.

The colder-than-average start to August is due to a climate driver in the stratosphere, impacting weather patterns during August in the summer hemisphere.

Chris Brandolino, Niwa principal scientist of forecasting and media, said while Levin can expect a colder start to the month, it will get warmer after the first week.

“For the next three months, the temperature is expected to be average or above average for that area.”

He said some frost can be expected but higher daytime temperatures than normal were likely. Levin will have a dry start to the next three months, with less than 10ml of rain expected.

“It’s going to be a pretty dry start to August. Palmerston North, however, can expect some rainfall next weekend.”

He said for the second half of the month, more rainfall and unsettled weather was predicted.

“As we go on to September and October, we believe the rainfall will be normal. While August starts dry, it is expected over the whole three-month period that the rainfall will be at normal range.”

Brandolino said Kāpiti is expected to have the same trends as Levin.

He encouraged people, especially farmers and agricultural workers, to regularly check rainfall trends in the region using Niwa’s Drought Forecast.

“Niwa has this great tool that helps us predict rainfall and expected dryness. It’s free for anyone to check at any time and gets updated daily.”

To check out the forecast, visit: https://shiny.niwa.co.nz/drought-forecast/

