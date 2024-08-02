Niwa outlook: Cold snaps expected for Levin in early August

The view from atop the Clock Tower on Oxford Street in Levin, looking south.

Levin residents are in for a bout of cold weather, according to Niwa’s August - October seasonal outlook.

The report states that a cold snap, along with likely frosts, is expected for early August in the Central North Island region, which includes Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Horowhenua and greater Wellington.

The colder-than-average start to August is due to a climate driver in the stratosphere, impacting weather patterns during August in the summer hemisphere.

Chris Brandolino, Niwa principal scientist of forecasting and media, said while Levin can expect a colder start to the month, it will get warmer after the first week.

“For the next three months, the temperature is expected to be average or above average for that area.”