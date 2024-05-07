General view of a wire median barrier. Photo / Alan Gibson

Contractors working on the State Highway 1 safety improvements between Levin and Foxton will spend next week preparing to install a new flexible median barrier between Foxton and the Manawatū River Bridge.

Next week’s work continues the safety improvement work already under way on SH1 between Levin and Foxton.

The safety improvements project also involves a new roundabout at the intersection of SH1 and Waitārere Beach Rd, stretches of painted wide centreline, roadside and median barrier and new turnaround facilities.

Construction of these SH1 improvements is being completed in stages with all work due to be finished by mid-2027.

NZTA regional manager of infrastructure delivery Rob Partridge said the changes will make these stretches of road safer for all road users.

“We know the construction process will be disruptive and we thank people for their patience. We also know these median barriers and other changes will have immediate safety benefits, while also maintaining efficient travel.”

The latest stage of the project – installation of a flexible median barrier between Foxton and Manawatū River Bridge - is starting this Sunday, May 12.

From Sunday the contractor will be drilling holes in the centreline in preparation for the barrier posts to be installed. These works will be completed at night between the hours of 7pm and 7am to minimise disruptions to traffic.

While this work is under way, both lanes of the road will remain open throughout this work, but both directions will be shifted closer to the centre line and a lower speed in place.

Please adhere to the temporary speed limits to keep all road users and contractors safer on site.

This work is expected to be completed by Thursday, May 16.

Following next week’s initial works, contractors will return to site the following week, from Sunday, May 19, to begin installing the barrier posts and wire rope for the median barrier. An update will be provided later this week on what traffic management will be in place while this work is completed.

Next week the contractor will also be installing traffic islands at the intersection of SH1 and Newth Rd in preparation for the flexible median barrier being installed on the highway. These works will be completed during the day between the hours of 7am and 5pm.

During these works, there will be no access to Newth Rd from SH1. From 5pm each day, motorists will be able to access Newth Rd from the southbound lane of SH1 but there will be no access from the northbound lane. A temporary speed limit of 50km/h will be in place at the intersection until works are complete.

Motorists needing to travel to or from Newth Rd are advised to detour via Ridge Rd and Purcell St. The detour is expected to add up to 10 minutes to journey times.

Once the traffic islands are installed, access to and from Newth Rd via SH1 will be via the southbound lane only in preparation for the flexible median barrier to be installed.

Once the traffic islands are installed, people travelling north on SH1 who want to access Newth Rd can use the new turnaround at the southern entrance to Foxton, which will be operational from this Friday. People who want to travel north from Newth Rd on SH1 can use the existing turnaround underneath the Manawatū River Bridge.