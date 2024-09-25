Three rugby players from the Horowhenua-Kāpiti area have been selected for a national team.
Horowhenua-Kāpiti Nua rugby players Mikaere Harvey from Foxton, Jacob Keating from Paraparaumu and George To from Waikanae were named in the New Zealand Heartland Under-20s squad.
The team includes players from each of the 12 Heartland provincial unions. They will be the first Under-20 age-grade Heartland team and will compete against the New Zealand Māori Under-18 side.
The two teams will face off in Hamilton next week as part of a seven-team international tournament.
Horowhenua-Kāpiti chief executive Corey Kennet said he is thrilled to see another New Zealand Heartland representative team able to compete.