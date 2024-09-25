Horowhenua-Kāpiti Nua rugby player Mikaere Harvey from Foxton was selected for the New Zealand Heartland Under-20s squad. Photo / Tyler McKnight

Three rugby players from the Horowhenua-Kāpiti area have been selected for a national team.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti Nua rugby players Mikaere Harvey from Foxton, Jacob Keating from Paraparaumu and George To from Waikanae were named in the New Zealand Heartland Under-20s squad.

The team includes players from each of the 12 Heartland provincial unions. They will be the first Under-20 age-grade Heartland team and will compete against the New Zealand Māori Under-18 side.

The two teams will face off in Hamilton next week as part of a seven-team international tournament.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti chief executive Corey Kennet said he is thrilled to see another New Zealand Heartland representative team able to compete.