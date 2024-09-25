Advertisement
New Zealand Heartland rugby team features players from Horowhenua-Kāpiti region

Horowhenua-Kāpiti Nua rugby player Mikaere Harvey from Foxton was selected for the New Zealand Heartland Under-20s squad. Photo / Tyler McKnight
Three rugby players from the Horowhenua-Kāpiti area have been selected for a national team.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti Nua rugby players Mikaere Harvey from Foxton, Jacob Keating from Paraparaumu and George To from Waikanae were named in the New Zealand Heartland Under-20s squad.

The team includes players from each of the 12 Heartland provincial unions. They will be the first Under-20 age-grade Heartland team and will compete against the New Zealand Māori Under-18 side.

The two teams will face off in Hamilton next week as part of a seven-team international tournament.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti chief executive Corey Kennet said he is thrilled to see another New Zealand Heartland representative team able to compete.

“The Heartland Under-20s allows players from small Heartland unions to achieve their dreams of representing New Zealand and wearing the black jersey. On behalf of all the Heartland unions, we’d like to thank New Zealand Rugby for making this match a reality.”

Horowhenua-Kāpiti Nua rugby player Jacob Keating from Paraparaumu was selected for the New Zealand Heartlands Under20s squad. Photo / Tyler McKnight
The team’s head coach Todd Cowan, from Whanganui, said the fixture is a great opportunity for rugby players.

“Heartland rugby is a viable pathway for young aspiring players to progress their careers and this team illustrates that, to be able to don the black jersey will be a very special moment for the team.”

Horowhenua-Kāpiti rugby player George To from Waikanae was selected for the New Zealand Heartland Under-20s squad. Photo / Tyler McKnight
He said the team look forward to the clash against the New Zealand Māori Under-18 side.

“We hope to play an exciting brand of rugby with real ‘heartland’ flavour.”

The details:

What: NZ Māori U18 v NZ Heartland U20

When: Sunday, October 6, 12pm start

Where: FMG Stadium Waikato

