Netball Horowhenua opens snazzy new courts

A birds eye view of the new court surface at Donnelly Park.

Donnelly Park netball courts have had a complete make-over - just in time for the start of the new season.

The old slippery surface was a health and safety risk to players, especially when wet.

Teams were reporting injuries on scorecards after each game so the association could gain more accurate data last season, and those safety concerns were raised with Horowhenua District Council.

Netball Horowhenua president Leanne Harrison said HDC deserved high praise for accelerating work that wasn’t due to be done until next year, bringing forward $400,000 of renewals funding so the problem could be addressed in time for the new season.

Netball Horowhenua committee members Jalaine Tahiwi, Leanne Harrison (president) and Justine Walker (vice-president) at Donnelly Park.

Harrison said Netball Horowhenua Health and Safety Officer Justine Walker had collated the data and worked alongside HDC project lead Stephan Titze to see what could be done.

“It’s their baby. They deserve the credit,” she said.

“And it’s a big thank you from Netball Horowhenua.”

Ellie Farmer, 4, tests out the new surface at Donnelly Park.

Christchurch company Plexipave NZ Sports Court Surfacing, which recently resurfaced the four Levin tennis club courts on Queen St, did the work.

The courts had a change of colour and were now an aesthetically pleasing blend of blue and light grey. The facility was maximising its multi-sport potential, too, with the outlines for three tennis courts and two basketball courts marked out inside some of the netball courts.

Netball was first played in Horowhenua at Levin District High School in 1921, on a court marked out on grass by a Miss G. Armstrong on her return home from university. The first bitumen court in the district was laid a few years later.

As netball’s popularity grew, fundraising and goodwill paid for two sealed courts at Levin Domain - the netball association raising money for tarsealing - officially opened by then Mayor P.W. Goldsmith.

Levin Domain was home to rugby and netball for about a decade, but when the tarseal court began to break up it was deemed too dangerous and all games moved to the college.

The surface for netball at Donnelly Park was laid in 1978. Photo / Horowhenua Historical Society.

In 1978, Levin Borough Council supported a new 10-court complex at Donnelly Park, with a pavilion, toilets, changing rooms and canteen. As netballs had to be chased down Adkin Ave, a working bee was held to erect a perimeter fence in 1979.

That fence was being replaced as part of the current renewal work. The car parking area was getting a facelift, too, while new LED floodlights meant there was an option for night games at the venue.

Netball Horowhenua's Candace Vazey coaches a young player at the opening of the new court surface.

Netball Horowhenua held an official opening of the new courts this week, with junior players participating in some impromptu games and a sausage sizzle, and was looking forward to the season ahead which was due to start next month.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.