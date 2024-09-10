Advertisement
Nelson and Wellington bands to bring the heat to Levin’s Firebird

Alyssa Smith
Loose Units singer Joanna Millett and keyboard player Nick Van Dijk are performing at Firebird in Levin on Saturday, September 14.

A night of toe-tapping tunes is coming to Firebird cafe.

Nelson duo Loose Units and Wellington quintet Neo Fusion Ensemble will perform in Levin on Saturday, September 14.

Loose Units keyboard player Nick Van Dijk said the musicians performing on the night are all very talented.

“Loose Units singer Joanna Millett is from Melbourne. She sings pop songs in musical theatre style and I mainly play jazz and orchestra but I do all sorts. Neo Fusion Ensemble is led by trumpeter and vocalist Jeff Culverwell who is extremely talented. He’s bringing along a few other musicians for a night of instrumental soul and jazz with some singing. I’ve worked with Jeff in various gigs for the past 15 years and it’s great to work with him again.”

For Van Dijk, playing at the Firebird Cafe feels like coming home.

“I lived in Levin for 10 years before moving to Nelson three years ago. I’ve recently moved back up to Wellington. I used to regularly play at the Firebird so it’s good to be back.”

Neo Fusion Ensemble trumpeter and vocalist Jeff Culverwell will be at Firebird in Levin on Saturday, September 14.
Van Dijk joined Loose Units two years ago.

“We’ve done an Adele experience and a Postmodern jukebox show in Nelson. We’ve had a lot of fun performing together and we have some cool plans for the future, like being the lead entertainers for an upcoming cruise.”

He said while Loose Units and Neon Fusion Ensemble play different styles of music, they work well together.

“They’re very different but complement each other. Both bands use a bit of improv. Johanna and I will play remixes of modern classic hits, like performing Thrift Shop in a 1920s style. Jeff and his band will play a lot of cool and groovy sounds. I think when you put us together, it works quite well.”

He said he looks forward to the show. “It’s going to be a good night.”

The details:

What: Loose Units and Neo Fusion Ensemble concert

When: Saturday, September 14, 7pm start

Where: Firebird, 58 Oxford St Levin

Other: free event


