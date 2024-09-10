Loose Units singer Joanna Millett and keyboard player Nick Van Dijk are performing at Firebird in Levin on Saturday, September 14.

A night of toe-tapping tunes is coming to Firebird cafe.

Nelson duo Loose Units and Wellington quintet Neo Fusion Ensemble will perform in Levin on Saturday, September 14.

Loose Units keyboard player Nick Van Dijk said the musicians performing on the night are all very talented.

“Loose Units singer Joanna Millett is from Melbourne. She sings pop songs in musical theatre style and I mainly play jazz and orchestra but I do all sorts. Neo Fusion Ensemble is led by trumpeter and vocalist Jeff Culverwell who is extremely talented. He’s bringing along a few other musicians for a night of instrumental soul and jazz with some singing. I’ve worked with Jeff in various gigs for the past 15 years and it’s great to work with him again.”

For Van Dijk, playing at the Firebird Cafe feels like coming home.