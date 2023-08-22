The 1957 Morris Minor 1000 was made in New Zealand.

A Horowhenua man donating a 1957 Morris Minor 1000 for a cancer charity auction is keeping a pledge he made to his late father.

Wayne Thrower - who had also battled cancer himself a few years ago - wanted to give back to help others who are facing a similar cancer journey.

“I donated it because my dad said before he passed that he’d like me to donate something from the estate to the Cancer Society, having survived cancer himself,” he said.

“Over the years I thought rather than taking anything out of the estate, why not donate the Morris and who knows how much someone might pay for it in a charity auction.

“I’ve had cancer myself and made it through. I received a lot of help from the Cancer Society, particularly the volunteer driving service driving me to and from treatment. I’d like to honour dad’s wishes and give something positive back.”

Bidding for the 1957 Morris Minor 1000 closes at 7.15pm on Friday night.

The Cancer Society was very appreciative of Thrower’s generous gesture and has auctioned the Morris Minor on Trade Me with a $1 reserve to raise funds for the services Cancer Society provide to cancer patients and their whānau.

Daffodil Day is Friday and the auction closes that night at 7.15pm. Bidding was at $15,700 this morning.

Cancer Society Manawatū centre manager Chris Franklyn said there was no way of knowing how much the Morris Minor will sell for, but whatever the amount raised, it would support a mission to reduce the incidence and impact of cancer in the community.

Franklyn said the car was done up with the support of local businesses that provided their services for free, or heavily discounted.

“We had a number of businesses get in behind us to make the car even more magical,” he said.

“So I do want to thank Kerry Upholstery Specialists in Levin who did all the seats and internal upholstery, Smiths Automotive (Levin) who got the car certified for the road, and Dittmer Collision Repair who repainted the roof, bonnet and boot for us to make sure it is looking fantastic.

Bidding on the Morris Minor 1000 was at $15,700 on Wednesday morning. The auction closes at 7.15pm on Friday.

“It is only the generosity from individuals and organisations that allow us to provide the free services we do.

“One of the well-used support services we provide is the Transport to Treatment service. This is where we have volunteer drivers who transport cancer patients to treatment when they have no other way of getting there.

“Last year our band of awesome volunteer drivers travelled over 110,000km to help over 400 patients get to their cancer treatment appointments. We even did 21 trips to Wellington for specialised treatment there.

“The funds raised will help us continue to provide our support services such as transport to treatment or free supportive care counselling to those who need our help.”

There were 847,491 Morris Minor manufactured at assembly plants in England, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand between 1956 and 1971.

Horowhenua man Wayne Thrower has donated a 1957 Morris Minor for sale to raise money for the Cancer Society.

The car with the licence plate BZ4385 was made in England and has been on display in Palmerston North this week. The current motor was built in 1996 by Levin man Murray Horn and has a 948cc block motor over-bored to 998cc capable of reaching speeds of more than 150 kilometres per hour.

“It’s a lovely vehicle. Whoever gets it is going to love it,” he said.





- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.