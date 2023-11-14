Amarjit Maxwell to the role of chief executive for the primary health organisation (PHO) for the MidCentral region.

The THINK Hauora board is pleased to announce the appointment of Amarjit Maxwell to the role of chief executive for the primary health organisation (PHO) for the MidCentral region.

THINK Hauora board chairman Dr Bruce Stewart says Amarjit has been the chief executive of Collaborative Aotearoa for the past two years and has a passion for primary and community care.

“Amarjit has been involved in the transformation of primary healthcare in Aotearoa, working with primary health organisations across the country. Through this mahi Amarjit has been instrumental in the establishment of the Health Care Home model of care. Her background has also included local government across both the UK and Aotearoa.”

A management accountant by training, Amarjit also has a strong foundation in community development and collective impact and is an advocate for primary care around key issues such as funding, workforce, and equity.