Mayor Bernie Wanden promoting Horowhenua on Breakfast TV.

Perhaps in an attempt to underscore his perceived importance of Auckland, our biggest city, Mayor Wayne Brown continues to put his lack of knowledge of geography of our nation out in front of the general public. While the first dig generated a tongue in cheek online response from our district council, this time our mayor got involved, also on national tv.

In response to yet another bluh about Horowhenua (‘where-ever that is’, he said - again) by Brown on national tv this week, TVNZ’s breakfast tv show hosts decided to go to the top and query our mayor about what is so cool about us.

Sadly, the tv station’s staff largely shared Mayor Brown sentiment...placing Horowhenua in the middle of the North Island and one even near Wana or Queenstown, or admitted they had no idea...when asked if they knew where we are....though some guessed correctly.

Mayor Bernie Wanden donned a black Horowhenua t-shirt for the occasion and told the nationwide breakfast show he is very proud to represent us. “We are doing some great stuff.” He offered to show Mayor Brown around and explain to him what a great region we are.

“I have lived here for a long time now and never regretted coming,” Mayor Bernie said. “We have a caring, connected, supportive community with forests and beaches to die for. We are a pretty special part of the country”. Wanden said he loved being our mayor. “We are making the most of the opportunities in front of us.”

No congestion either, with a 5-minute commute to work for many of us. “Those north of the Bombay Hills may not know where we are, but we know where we are. It is a great place to raise your kids.”

Here is the video: https://fb.watch/nsy8pSAexK/