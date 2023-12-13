Matthew Good sublime as Levin Old Boys claim Hugh Hall Shield

Levin Old Boys left-hander Matthew Good produced another innings of the highest standard to help his side reclaim the Hugh Hall Shield.

Levin Old Boys left-hander Matthew Good produced another innings of the highest standard to help his side reclaim the Hugh Hall Shield.

Class batsman Matthew Good lost two balls and smashed 11 sixes to help Levin Old Boys reclaim the Hugh Hall Shield from Paraparaumu and put the Horowhenua-Kāpiti two-day club cricket trophy back in the cabinet.

Paraparaumu won the toss and chose to bat first at Kena Kena Park over the weekend, in what was the 113th edition of the Hugh Hall Shield.

The home team got off to the worst possible start, with Levin Old Boys opening bowlers Jesse Parker and Alex O’Malley wreaking havoc with the new ball, carding figures of 5-16 and 4-35 respectively.

At one stage, PCC were scrambling at 17-5. Gerhard Van Staden and James Birrell provided some resistance with a 50-run partnership, but they were all out for a paltry 68 in the 24th over.

It didn’t take long for LOB to gain the first points, starting the innings aggressively. Bailey Te Tomo reached 60, Matt Good scored his second century in as many weeks, and the evergreen Ryan Taylor scored 55 on their way to a mammoth total of 344.

Good in particular was devastating. His 115 came from just 78 balls and included 11 sixes and two lost cricket balls, and Jesse Parker continued the power-hitting late in the innings with 43 off 33 balls.

Paraparaumu fared better in the second innings and was 106-3 before rain stopped play on the second day. The captains shook hands at 1pm, with no sign of sunshine.

The umpires awarded Matthew Good the Man of the Match award.

The LOB trio of Good, Sanson and Te Tomo topped the competition’s batting list, each scoring respective totals of 238, 157 and 129 in Hugh Hall Shield matches this summer.

Paraparaumu bowler Kamal Patel took a total of 13 wickets to be the competition’s leading wicket-taker, closely followed by teammate Dale McNamara with 10.

SCOREBOARD

Paraparaumu - first innings

Jacob Ross c Dion Sanson b Alex O’Malley 3

Byron Gill c Isaac Bishop b Alex O’Malley 9

Jono Griffith b Alex O’Malley 8

Kyle Tonks c and b Jesse Parker 6

Gerhard Van Staden lbw Jesse Parker 14

Hayden Mourits c Curtis Maclachlan b Alex O’Malley 2

James Birrell b Jesse Parker 33

Dale Mcnamara (c) c Curtis Maclachlan b Jesse Parker 2

Kamal Patel c Dion Sanson b Jesse Parker 2

Devinder Singh Hansra c Logan Manson b Joel Bishop 9

Jayden Keats not out 0*

Extras: 2

Total: 10 / 68 (23.4 overs)

Bowling: Alex O’Malley 9, 3, 35, 4. Jesse Parker 7.4, 1, 16, 5. Joel Bishop 7, 2, 15, 1.

LOB - first innings

Bailey Te Tomo c James Birrell b Kamal Patel 60

Mathew Wilson lbw Devinder Singh Hansra 18

Isaac Bishop c Jono Griffith b Jayden Keats 27

Matt Good c Kyle Tonks b Gerhard Van Staden 115

Dion Sanson lbw Jayden Keats 3

Ryan Taylor c Jayden Keats b Kamal Patel 55

Jesse Parker run out Dale Mcnamara 43

Andre Halbert c Jayden Keats b Gerhard Van Staden 7

Curtis Maclachlan (c) c Kamal Patel b Gerhard Van Staden 3

Alex O’Malley c Dale Mcnamara b Kamal Patel 6

Joel Bishop not out 11

Extras: 2

Total: 10 / 344 (62.5 overs)

Bowling: Dale Mcnamara (c) 6, 0, 42, 0. Kamal Patel 16, 0, 98, 3. Devinder Singh Hansra 10, 0, 67, 1. Hayden Mourits 6, 1, 32, 0. Jayden Keats 12, 2, 23, 2. Kyle Tonks 3, 0, 33, 0. Jacob Ross 3, 0, 21, 0. Gerhard Van Staden 6.5, 2, 26, 3.

Paraparaumu - second innings

Byron Gill c Bailey Te Tomo b Jesse Parker 33

Jacob Ross c Isaac Bishop b Alex O’Malley 18

Jono Griffith lbw Ryan Taylor 18

Kyle Tonks not out 20

Gerhard Van Staden not out 13

Extras: 4

Total: 3 / 106 (26 overs)

Bowling: Alex O’Malley 3, 0, 12, 1. Jesse Parker 5, 0, 28, 1. Joel Bishop 2, 0, 13, 0. Logan Manson 3, 1, 10, 0. Dion Sanson 6, 3, 13, 0. Ryan Taylor 7, 1, 27, 1.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.