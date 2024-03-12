Horowhenua Petanque Club's Barry Cross, Janet Hall and Allan Hall won the Champion of Champion triples held at Silverstream last weekend.

A Horowhenua Petanque Club triples team won a major title at the weekend.

Retired secondary school teacher Barry Cross teamed up with Levin couple Allan and Janet Hall to win a Champion of Champion triples regional tournament held at Silverstream Petanque Club.

In the car on the way down they joked what their odds for winning might be at the TAB. They were confident in their own abilities, but knew they would have to produce some of their best form to win.

They should have taken a couple of side bets. The trio ended up winning their first six games straight against Manawatū, Ōtaki, Kāpiti, Nae Nae, Silverstream and Upper Hutt, only to drop their last match against Whanganui East. But by then the trophy was in the bag.

The trio come from different sporting backgrounds. Allan and Janet Hall were greyhound trainers while Cross was a former gun table tennis player and lawn bowler.

It was the second Champion of Champion triples title for Allan Hall. He was part of the successful club triples team along with Dave Gatchell and Ann Hogg in 2020.

Horowhenua Petanque Club plays from pistes in Tiro Tiro Rd and is always looking to accommodate new members.



