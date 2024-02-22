New books are available at the library.

By Kiri Pepene, library Information research and local history team lead

OPINION

As a child, I was a rebellious little thing. I left school at 14 and never would have thought that I would become a librarian! But through hard work and adult education — well, it was night school back in my day — I did indeed become a qualified librarian. It’s been 30 years this year, and I am privileged every day to serve the community in what I do.

It’s also fortunate that I LOVE books, which bodes well with being a librarian! To me, it’s like Christmas every day to see all the new books that come into the library. My preference is non-fiction, and to be honest, there won’t be enough lifetime to read everything that’s on my list. I like finding different books that challenge my thinking or increase my learning.

So this week, I’d like to share a couple that are on my list to read, and hopefully, you might find them interesting:

Waiting to be Arrested at Night: An Uyghur Poet’s Memoir of China’s Genocide by Tahir Hamut Izgil. Tahir, a poet and intellectual, tells the story of his escape from China when the persecution against Uyghurs became unbearable. Many of his friends were slowly disappearing, most would have ended up in internment camps for Muslim minorities. By 2017, this had reached a terrifying scale, and it was at this time he placed some shoes and clothes by the door in case he was taken in the middle of the night. This book highlights the family’s journey as they escaped from China and away from the horrors of genocide.

A Whaler at Twilight: A True Account of Whaling and Redemption in the South Pacific by Alexander R Brash and Robert W Armstrong. At first glance, I thought that this would be a book that I just would not read! The thought of the history of whaling is not something that interests me. However, upon closer inspection, my love of history and family heritage has made me put this book on my reading list.

A manuscript that had lain undiscovered for over a century was found in the bottom of an old leather trunk. It was the writings of one Robert Armstrong and his search for redemption. When both of Armstrong’s parents had died, he was sent to live with an uncle in the bustling city of Baltimore in the 1840s. It was here that he attended America’s first dental school but struggled when he started to drink himself into oblivion. In 1849, he sold the few possessions that he had and signed on a whaling ship.

What follows is 10 years of adventure on the high seas, which captures the times and the new explorations around the world. It is interesting to note that the author, Brash, is a professional conservationist and also looks into marine conservation today and how important it is to our world.

Winnie & Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage by Jonny Steinberg. Being a great follower of Nelson Mandela, this book piqued my interest. This book looks at the marriage, which at its heart was a very political marriage. Every aspect of their lives has been analysed over the years, but for me, this one is a bit different as it goes deeper into the relationship. Played against the backdrop of apartheid and the political environment of South Africa, it almost reads like a Shakespearean drama!

So, keep reading, keep learning, and keep. There's always something new to uncover between the pages of a book.





Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents Artistry in Nature and Quirky Old Buildings by Charles Bagnall – January 17 to February 26.

Discover the captivating journey of Charles Bagnall, a self-taught “snap-shoot” photographer, with a passion for capturing the essence of New Zealand’s landscapes and unique architecture. Immerse yourself in the breath-taking scenes that reflect his unique viewpoint that celebrates the spontaneity and beauty found in both the natural world and human-made structures.

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Gallery: To Catch a Falling Star, Hopukia te whetū rere – January 27 to March 22 .

This brilliant and thought provoking show by Te Awahou Collective is an interpretation of the work by the late Dr Cliff Whiting, an internationally renowned artist, esteemed teacher and practitioner of Māori arts. Under the guidance of Albert McCarthy, the Te Awahou Collective, a group of 14 local artists, come together for a two-month art exhibition showcasing their talents. Varied styles, techniques, disciplines and backgrounds (painting, sculpture, carving, weaving, photography, illustration and digital) have been assembled for this special showing of the local artists and their unique works.





