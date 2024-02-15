By Dariann Sigley, children’s and youth librarian
OPINION
Libraries have always held a special place in my heart, from the school libraries of my childhood and teenage years to Level 0 of Kelburn Campus Library, and, of course, the three libraries that comprise Libraries Horowhenua; Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, and Shannon Library.
Each library had its own charm. I want to say I loved my primary school library for its books and peaceful atmosphere. But mostly, I loved it for the rumours of it being haunted and all the memories of ghost hunting shenanigans. And before you ask, no, the building was not old; in fact, it was the newest building at Russell Primary School. I was even there when we named the building Te Whare Wānanga, The House of Learning. But clearly, it was haunted.
Level 0 of the Kelburn Campus library was underground. It was always warm and cosy, with large pipes running along the walls and ceiling, so every now and then, you could hear water running past you. It was the perfect place to hide from Wellington winters and study classic literature.
The first time I walked into Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, it was just after I had applied for a job as a casual customer services officer. Imagine my surprise when I walked into this large, bright open building. There’s a cafe, the piano is playing, and there’s a designated space for rangatahi to be themselves. I was so used to school and university libraries; I hadn’t actually spent much time in public libraries, and man was I missing out!
Since then, the library has become like a second home. It’s where I’ve made so many friends and memories, a place where I’ve been able to be my weird self and not have to worry because all the best and quirkiest people end up here. It’s where I’ve found my confidence and just had fun. And of course, it’s where I’ve found some of my all-time favourite books!
This February is Library Lovers Month, and we want to know what it is about our libraries that is important to you. All month, we’ll have an area in the main space where you can share your favourite things about the library. So please, come and let us know!
Exhibitions
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents Artistry in Nature and Quirky Old Buildings by Charles Bagnall – January 17 to February 26.
Discover the captivating journey of Charles Bagnall a self-taught “snap shoot” photographer, with a passion for capturing the essence of New Zealand’s landscapes and unique architecture. Immerse yourself in the breath-taking scenes that reflect his unique viewpoint that celebrates the spontaneity and beauty found in both the natural world and human-made structures.
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Gallery: To Catch a Falling Star, Hopukia te whetū rere – January 27 to March 22 2024.
This brilliant and thought provoking show by Te Awahou Collective is an interpretation of the work by the late Dr Cliff Whiting, an internationally renowned artist, esteemed teacher and practitioner of Māori arts. Under the guidance of Albert McCarthy the Te Awahou Collective, a group of 14 local artists, come together for a two-month art exhibition showcasing their talents. Varied styles, techniques, disciplines and backgrounds (painting, sculpture, carving, weaving, photography, illustration and digital) have been assembled for this special showing of the local artists and their unique works.
