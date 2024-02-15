Show you love your library.

By Dariann Sigley, children’s and youth librarian

OPINION

Libraries have always held a special place in my heart, from the school libraries of my childhood and teenage years to Level 0 of Kelburn Campus Library, and, of course, the three libraries that comprise Libraries Horowhenua; Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, and Shannon Library.

Each library had its own charm. I want to say I loved my primary school library for its books and peaceful atmosphere. But mostly, I loved it for the rumours of it being haunted and all the memories of ghost hunting shenanigans. And before you ask, no, the building was not old; in fact, it was the newest building at Russell Primary School. I was even there when we named the building Te Whare Wānanga, The House of Learning. But clearly, it was haunted.

Level 0 of the Kelburn Campus library was underground. It was always warm and cosy, with large pipes running along the walls and ceiling, so every now and then, you could hear water running past you. It was the perfect place to hide from Wellington winters and study classic literature.

The first time I walked into Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, it was just after I had applied for a job as a casual customer services officer. Imagine my surprise when I walked into this large, bright open building. There’s a cafe, the piano is playing, and there’s a designated space for rangatahi to be themselves. I was so used to school and university libraries; I hadn’t actually spent much time in public libraries, and man was I missing out!

Since then, the library has become like a second home. It’s where I’ve made so many friends and memories, a place where I’ve been able to be my weird self and not have to worry because all the best and quirkiest people end up here. It’s where I’ve found my confidence and just had fun. And of course, it’s where I’ve found some of my all-time favourite books!

This February is Library Lovers Month, and we want to know what it is about our libraries that is important to you. All month, we’ll have an area in the main space where you can share your favourite things about the library. So please, come and let us know!





Top 10 books

Ebooks - Hoopla

What they knew by Marion Todd

The Lost Bookshop by Evie Woods

Mara’s Choice by Anna Jacobs

On Moonberry Lake by Holly Varni

Respectable Sins by Jerry Bridges

Zero Cool by Michael Crichton

The Gentleman Spy by Erica Vetsch

A Frightfully Fatal Affair by Hannah Hendy

Calling on the Matchmaker by Jody Hedlund

If for Any Reason by Courtney Walsh





Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents Artistry in Nature and Quirky Old Buildings by Charles Bagnall – January 17 to February 26.

Discover the captivating journey of Charles Bagnall a self-taught “snap shoot” photographer, with a passion for capturing the essence of New Zealand’s landscapes and unique architecture. Immerse yourself in the breath-taking scenes that reflect his unique viewpoint that celebrates the spontaneity and beauty found in both the natural world and human-made structures.

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Gallery: To Catch a Falling Star, Hopukia te whetū rere – January 27 to March 22 2024.

This brilliant and thought provoking show by Te Awahou Collective is an interpretation of the work by the late Dr Cliff Whiting, an internationally renowned artist, esteemed teacher and practitioner of Māori arts. Under the guidance of Albert McCarthy the Te Awahou Collective, a group of 14 local artists, come together for a two-month art exhibition showcasing their talents. Varied styles, techniques, disciplines and backgrounds (painting, sculpture, carving, weaving, photography, illustration and digital) have been assembled for this special showing of the local artists and their unique works.

What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Saturday at the following times:

Tuesday, 10am-12.30pm

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10am–12.30pm and 1.pm- 3pm

Saturday 10am – 12pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the research librarian available all day every Friday.





Friday February 16:

Friday Live Concert, Kevin Watson, Classic Rock & Country, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm





Saturday February 17:

Jazz Jam, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm





Monday February 19:

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 10.30pm

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11pm

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 5pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm

Simply Meditation, Meditation Class, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha

Digital Learning: Online Safety, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Digital Drop-Ins Session, Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3.30pm





Tuesday February 20:

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 2pm, $2

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm





Wednesday February 21:

Volunteers Expo Event, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 1pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Sewing Workshop, Shannon Library, 10.30am – 12pm

Digital Learning: Smartphone Basics, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm – 8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5





Thursday February 22:

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 2pm, $2