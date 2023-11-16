Foxton's War Memorial Hall is facing an uncertain future.

Members of Save the Foxton War Memorial Hall Society have demanded their committee go to the Ombudsman seeking help in a last-ditch effort to save the Foxton War Memorial Hall from being sold by Horowhenua District Council. The decision to sell and to whom will be made later this month, the society said, though the council is tight-lipped about this.

Members said historical documents show clearly that the Government grants given to build this and many other War Memorial Halls around the country in the late 1940s had conditions attached, including the stipulation that a council must maintain the building as a community asset.

Suggestions were also made at the society’s AGM for protest marches and passive resistance, combined with a huge public presence at council meetings.

For some Foxtonians, feelings regarding the sale of the cherished War Memorial Hall still run high.

“Make your feelings known in this long-term plan consultation process and by contacting local councillors. There is a process that must be followed. The final decision will be made on November 22 and the long-term plan process gives us a voice,” said chair Nola Fox.

Former Foxton resident and former mayor Michael Feyen waded into the debate on the night, via a pre-recorded message, urging those present to pass a motion of no confidence in the council’s process, and he recommended seeking a judicial inquiry, something that found favour with those attending, according to the minutes of the meeting, issued on Tuesday.

The AGM decided to call on people to email councillors protesting the sale of the Foxton War Memorial Hall, stage peaceful public protests at council meetings, seek support from new MP Tim Costley, plead with the Ombudsman, and make contact with the 21st Supply Company, who hold the Freedom of the borough of Foxton, seeking their support in retaining the hall as a community asset.

A circular to town clerks, county clerks and clerks of road boards, dated January 9, 1947, issued by the Department of Internal Affairs, explained an earlier letter outlining the Government’s attitude to war memorials and its proposal to subsidise certain types of memorials.

The tree still has pride of place in front of the entrance to the Foxton War Memorial Hall.

“It is vital to ensure, so far as humanly possible, that community centres subsidised by the Government should continue and develop in their usefulness to the community. In direct proportion, we believe, will they have living value as memorials to those who gave their lives during the Second World War. A community centre which became after a few years nothing but a desolate hall would neither serve the community nor remain a fitting memorial.”

The October 1946 letter referred to seems to suggest a community centre as the best way forward, led by local efforts and it emphasises that municipal and county offices will not qualify, nor did women’s restrooms or Plunket Rooms, as war memorials or for the subsidy. “They may be civic, but are certainly not community centres.”

A subsidy of a pound for a pound of local fundraising was proposed. The war memorial must be vested in the local authority, and “due provision made to the satisfaction of the Government, for the maintenance and upkeep of the memorial, and for its management and permanent functioning as a community centre.” It also said the building must be dedicated and be identifiable as a war memorial, including rolls of honour, to be eligible for subsidy.

One member of the Foxton War Memorial Hall Society Inc trying to save the hall is Brett Russell, who said he didn’t believe the end of the saga was in sight. “We have unearthed some information that might help us and we continue our research to try and save the hall, which isn’t just a hall or even a memorial hall, it is the Foxton War Memorial Hall and locals feel the council’s process show disrespect to those who have died during WW2.”

He said he believed money donated by families who lost someone in the war was a part of the fundraising for the hall and there is a future for the hall. “The RSA needs a home, the Māori Batallion memorabilia that are now in the hotel need a new home. I believe we had a great business case to make it financially viable, but the council has turned us down. We are not privy to the info councillors had in their meeting, held behind closed doors, where they made the decision to sell the war memorial hall off.”

Large-scale activities, like big parties and line dancing, could only be held in the War Memorial Hall, he said, but the fees made it tough for people to hire the hall, hence the decline in usage.

Memorial for Foxtonians who died in WW2 in Foxton's Memorial Hall.

“We have legal advice and advice from other experts who can help with the earthquake strengthening that is needed.” He said the hall’s proximity to the waterfront made it ideal as part of any future activity there. “If Whanganui can hold a quayside festival, why can’t we?”

According to the 2018 census Foxton Beach had 1884 residents and Foxton 4858. Numbers for the 2023 census are still being collated. The AGM of the Save the Foxton War Memorial Hall was attended by fewer than 30 people.

Council is refusing to elaborate on any potential buyers, or whether there are any expressions of interest in the building.

A council spokesperson would only say: “No decision has been made as yet. We will make an update in the next few weeks, but a date for this announcement has not been set yet.”

The Horowhenua Chronicle attempted to speak to local councillors to find out how many locals had approached them in protest over this sale and whether they knew more about potential buyers but was met a deafening silence.





Kete Horowhenua has the following history of the hall:

In 1945 it was proposed that Foxton should honour those who had fallen and those who had served in the war. A public meeting was called to investigate the proposal and from that meeting, a committee was formed to further the proposal.

The Borough Council showed interest in purchasing Hamers Block, which included the then-defunct Royal Theatre, for the sum of £2400. Objections were received from 94 ratepayers to the purchase and at the September meeting the proposal was rejected on the casting vote of the Mayor.

The next move was in December when the R.S.A. and the Chamber of Commerce had a combined meeting and announced that they favoured a war memorial on Hamers corner. By this time the old Royal Theatre had been sold to NZ Woolpacks for use as storage space.

Little further was heard on the subject until March 1949 when a memorial clock tower was mooted. This did not find favour with the RSA who let it be known that they preferred a memorial tablet being incorporated in the existing war memorial situated in the triangle rather than proceeding with the clock tower proposal.

Another public meeting was held in September 1949, when it was decided that the “Erection of a war memorial should be pushed ahead without delay”, with a further recommendation that the clock tower, be the memorial.

In the end, a referendum was held which resulted in a majority being in favour of the tower, 387, to 145 against. The planned tower was to be sited on Ihakara Hill and was to stand on a seven sq foot base to a height of 25 feet.

The clock itself was to be four-sided and the memorial plaque set in it was to be illuminated by lights beamed on it from the base. The cost was estimated at £3300.

Mayors Mark Perreau and Ted Field plant a commemorative tree outside the Foxton Memorial Hall under the eyes of the Sunshine Club. The blossom tree still blooms every year.

All appeared to be in order with the clock tower proposal until 7th September 1951 when advice was received from Wellington that no subsidy would be forthcoming for the proposed memorial in Ihakara Gardens if the clock tower concept was to proceed.

At a subsequent public meeting, it was announced by the management of New Zealand Woolpack and Textiles that they were prepared to offer the Royal Theatre building and the adjoining land on condition that it was used for the war memorial purpose that had been proposed.

A new committee was set up. They were cautious in their approach but a subcommittee formed to investigate the proposal further reported that the donation of the Woolpack company, estimated as being worth £2000, plus the qualifying subsidy of a similar amount, would enable the project to be completed with the input of a further £2000 from the public of Foxton.

A further public meeting endorsed the proposal even though the estimated cost had been revised to £9875. November 23rd, 1951, saw fund-raising under way, and by March of the following year, it was reported that £1588 was in hand. In August, Hec Forbes undertook the task of demolishing the old theatre and intimated that this would commence on 1st September.

February 1953 saw the calling of tenders for building and this was subsequently awarded to Wilkinson and Son of Foxton, at a cost of £15,600. This called for additional fund-raising but the target was met without any great hassle.

Mayor Harry Podmore was the driving force behind the fund-raising and it is recorded that he set out to achieve his target figure without having to resort to gambling in any shape or form. In this respect, it was unique in a country where today this form of fund-raising is considered to be the norm.

The foundation stone was laid on September 1st, 1953, and the opening was expected to be held in eight months time. This was not to be, however, as it was not until 26th October, 1954, that Sir Matthew Oram officiated at the grand opening. Since that time, the Memorial Hall has continued to play its full part in the life of the community of Foxton.



