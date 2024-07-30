Phonic Fever will perform at the Levin Folk Music Club next month.

There’ll be toe-tapping tunes and groovy blues at the Levin Folk Music Club next month.

On Friday, August 9, local band Phonic Fever will perform at the club’s monthly meeting. The band plays a mix of ragtime, blues, swing and bluegrass with. The band has four members - Anne O’Donnel, Charles Greenlees, Geoff Pearce and Jenny Kilpatrick. They all sing, sharing lead vocals and four-part harmonies.

O’Donnell plays harmonica and ukulele and collaborates on most of the songs with co-writer Greenlees, who plays guitar, mandolin and fiddle.

O’Donnell and Greenlees are no strangers to sharing a stage, with the duo well-known for their band Chazanne.

New songwriter Pearce plays acoustic guitar and bass player Jenny Kilpatrick may be recognised for her performances with the Eagles tribute band Eagals and Madillionares.