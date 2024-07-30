Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Local band Phonic Fever to play at Levin Folk Music Club meeting

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Phonic Fever will perform at the Levin Folk Music Club next month.

Phonic Fever will perform at the Levin Folk Music Club next month.

There’ll be toe-tapping tunes and groovy blues at the Levin Folk Music Club next month.

On Friday, August 9, local band Phonic Fever will perform at the club’s monthly meeting. The band plays a mix of ragtime, blues, swing and bluegrass with. The band has four members - Anne O’Donnel, Charles Greenlees, Geoff Pearce and Jenny Kilpatrick. They all sing, sharing lead vocals and four-part harmonies.

O’Donnell plays harmonica and ukulele and collaborates on most of the songs with co-writer Greenlees, who plays guitar, mandolin and fiddle.

O’Donnell and Greenlees are no strangers to sharing a stage, with the duo well-known for their band Chazanne.

New songwriter Pearce plays acoustic guitar and bass player Jenny Kilpatrick may be recognised for her performances with the Eagles tribute band Eagals and Madillionares.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Their songs are often a mix of social commentary and irony, with I would love to be loved being about dating websites. Other songs they’ve created include The Gut, A Good Night’s Sleep, The Bluegrass Boys and What do you know when you know that you know nothing?

As well as local entertainment, there’ll be supper at the event, ensuring everyone has full energy for a night of singing and clapping along to Phonic Fever’s performance.

The Details

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What: Phonic Fever performance

When: Friday, August 9, 7.30pm

Where: Levin Folk Music Club, 155 Bartholomew Rd, Levin

Cost: Members $7, non-members $12, students $3. Cash only.




Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle