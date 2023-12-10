Voyager 2023 media awards
Lighting up the district in Harvey Bowler’s Festival of Lights

Janine Baalbergen
By
2 mins to read
Hours, even weeks, of painstaking work goes into the many lighting displays on show during the Harvey Bowler Festival of Lights around the district. As you drive around, list in hand, you’ll find that there are many more homeowners lighting up their homes that are not (yet) part of the festival. Some old hands have decided not to enter the festival to give other a chance of winning. The Chronicle drove around one night and took these photos.

Residential entries:

Levin:

15 Liverpool Street

21 Strathmore Ave

3 Bartholomew Road

59 Meadowvale Drive

30 Featherson Street

7 Martin Harvey Street

56 Highbury Drive

22 Burn Street

3 Highfield Place

4 Cardiff Street

188 Cambridge Street

15 Paisley Street*

14 Lancaster Street

14 York Street *

16 Worcester Street

Foxton:

63 Purcell Street

32 Ladys Mile

11 Mark Perreau Place*

Foxton Beach:

9 Harrod Avenue *


You can also see a lot of business entries around town:

Tatana Contracting

80 Cambridge Street South, Levin

Horowhenua Outdoor Machinery

13 Prouse Street, Levin

Shadz and MaD Hairdressing

31 Oxford Street, Levin

MDC Interior

54 Oxford Street, Levin

HDC Adventure Park

93 Oxford Street, Levin

Levin Novus Glass

154 Oxford Street, Levin

Raukawa Whanau Ora

152 Bath Street, Levin

Thompson House

4 Kent Street, Levin St Johns Retail Store

208 Oxford Street

Harcourts Team Group Rentals

229 Oxford Street, Levin

Levin Faith Centre

136 Queen Street, Levin

Queen St Chapel

541 Queen Street, Levin

Norca Rugs

248 Oxford Street, Levin

Louise Duncan Hair Design

265B Oxford Street, Levin

Layered Design

268 Oxford Street

Bruce Little Optometrist

276-278 Oxford Street, Levin

Harvey Bowler Funeral Services*

284 Oxford Street, Levin

Leaven Bakery

323 Oxford Street, Levin

Ember and Ash Hairdressing

2 Whyte Street, Foxton

FoxDen/Snoopy & Me

26 Main Street, Foxton

Deconn Flair

78 Main Street, Foxton

Harvey Bowler's Festival of Lights

Image 1 of 46: Harvey Bowler's Festival of Lights

