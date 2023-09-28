Donate your unused bikes to the Red Cross now.

“Any unused bikes sitting in people’s sheds would be very useful for former refugees who have recently arrived in Levin. It gets them more mobile and the bikes will get a second lease of life,” says James Foster.

As long as it is rideable and has air in the tyres, it will be welcomed by the team at Red Cross Levin.

Bicycle parts and tyre repair kits are also welcome.

You can drop bikes off at Levin Red Cross, 524 Queen St, Levin, any time between 8.30am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday. Just walk into the office or shop and let the staff know you are dropping off a bike.

“We are pleased to accept donations of gently used bicycles, parts, tools and accessories. These items are carefully sorted by our staff to ensure that we’re able to make the most out of each donation.”

The team has limited capacity to pick up bikes, but if you are unable to deliver, contact Yobanny Lopez 0272134679 or James Foster 02059194932 to arrange a pick-up or for inquires.