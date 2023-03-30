Fairfield School students embraced the idea of raising money for Cyclone Gabrielle victims on the other side of the Tararuas on Black Out Friday.

Fairfield School in Levin was among many schools and businesses participating in the district-wide fundraiser Black Out Friday for Cyclone Gabrielle.

Students and staff wore as much black as possible on Friday. Mayor Bernie Wanden dropped in on them to discuss the Mayoral Relief Fund he set up for this, and he said he was hoping to raise $100,000 for the people in Tararua and Central Hawke’s Bay who were affected by the cyclone.

“Helping each other out when we are in trouble, that is what New Zealanders do,” he said. He suggested the school might want to connect with a school in one of those districts to talk to the students there to talk about what happened.

“I appreciate your efforts.” He said council staff were out and about collecting money.

Horowhenua district has chosen to support Tararua and Central Hawke’s Bay.

A few of the students had made posters to highlight the day and someone would have to pick a winner. The students said they did not mind wearing black for a day.