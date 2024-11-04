While shoppers will enjoy the welcoming atmosphere and the ability to rummage through racks upon racks of curated clothing finds that are in great condition, people wanting to sell their own pre-loved clothing will also find what they need in the store, she said.

“Like many, I’ve faced the challenge of sorting through unworn clothing, listing items online, managing buyers and worrying about shipping. With Coco Star, I wanted to simplify this process by offering people a place to take their pre-loved vintage clothing, with sellers receiving 50% of the sale price. It’s about challenging the negative stigma often associated with second-hand shopping. Our mission is to reshape how pre-loved clothing is perceived, building a community of conscious consumers who value the impact of their purchases.”

She purchased the store from former owner Kim Pointon, reopening the doors in October. She said she was thrilled when the opportunity to purchase the business came on the market.

“I’ve always been interested in the fashion and clothing industries. I’ve also always been interested in going to op shops and thrift stores to get a bargain and avoid adding to the fast-fashion problem. So when this came up, I thought I’d take the opportunity and give it a go. The business came with the building already, it’s a great spot.”

The store offers Levin shoppers an eco-friendly alternative to shopping from overseas sites online, she said.

“Levin needs sustainable fashion options. When you shop at Coco Star, you’re shopping pre-owned and helping extend the life cycle of clothing. When you choose a used item over a new one, you reduce your carbon footprint by 82%. As well as that, it’s a way to get your hands on quality branded items for cheaper prices.”

As well as helping the environment, the store helps the local community, she said.

“Coco Star has a donation programme that manages your end-of-life clothing to support the local community in multiple ways. Any unpurchased and uncollected clothing automatically joins the programme or people can donate directly when they drop off. Local charities we support are Hato Hone St John, Women’s Refuge and Dress for Success.”

Bellik said selling and shopping second-hand is a sustainable way for people to freshen their wardrobe while also helping reduce pollution.

“The fashion industry is one of the largest contributors to environmental pollution and I believe Coco Star is part of the necessary shift to a more sustainable future.”